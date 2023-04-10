Star Wars: Visions season 2 offers a dazzling new look at a galaxy far, far away

It’s been a minute since we last heard about Star Wars: Visions. The second season of the anthology series of animated shorts set in the Star Wars universe was first announced back in February. As was revealed back then, the series will no longer consist primarily of anime shorts. Instead, Star Wars: Visions season 2 will feature contributions from an assortment of animation studios across the world, including (though not limited to) Aardham (Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run) and Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers).

Since that initial announcement, we haven’t heard much about the new season that’s slated to premiere on Disney Plus on May 4 (*whisper* That’s Star Wars Day). That is, until now: Disney shared the first trailer for the upcoming anthology series on Monday during this year’s Star Wars Celebration fan convention held in London, and the footage looks spectacular, hopeful, and diverse.

The trailer shows how the second volume of Star Wars: Visions will differentiate itself from the first, with a variety of animation styles, from more traditional cel-based anime to CGI treatments to Aardham’s familiar stop-motion clay character aesthetic. Joining Cartoon Saloon and Aardman in season 2 are studios El Guiri from Spain; 88 Pictures from India; Punkrobot from Chili; Triggerfish from South Africa; Studio Mir, the South Korean studio behind The Legend of Korra; Studio La Cachette, a French studio who animated Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal; and D’art Shtajio, an American-owned Japanese animation studio.

Star Wars: Visions season 2 premieres May 4 on Disney Plus.