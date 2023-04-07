Star Wars: Skeleton Crew hits Disney Plus in 2023

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the Disney Plus series announced a year ago, will premiere on the streaming service later this year. The kids-vs.-Empire spin on the Star Wars franchise got a new closeup in convention-exclusive footage — meaning it hasn’t been shown to the public yet — that premiered during Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Lucasfilm also confirmed more of the cast for Skeleton Crew. Joining Jude Law are Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith as the kids.

The show is set in the same time frame as Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, whose third season just premiered, and The Book of Boba Fett, which aired at the end of 2021.

Related Every Star Wars movie and TV release set for 2023 and beyond

Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni are executive producers, with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (from 2023’s Oscar-winning Best Picture Everything Everywhere All At Once), Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), and Jake Schreier (Beef, Marvel’s Thunderbolts) aboard as directors.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will star Jude Law and follow a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. It’s set in the New Republic era, the time period when the sequel trilogy (beginning with 2015’s The Force Awakens) takes place.