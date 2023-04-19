All the Mandalorian season 4 news we’ve heard so far

The Mandalorian’s third season has come to an end with a small army of Mandalorians leading an all-out assault on Moff Gideon’s Imperial forces to reclaim their former home world. But now that the dust from the battle has settled, it’s time to look to the future of Din Djarin and Grogu for what their journey might include next, and when we might see them again.

Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t revealed too much information about The Mandalorian’s fourth season just yet, but here’s everything we know about season 4 so far:

Is The Mandalorian getting a season 4?

According to series creator Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is already definitely getting a fourth season, and he’s already written the scripts. That said, we don’t know when it’s set for release, or even when it might start shooting, but we do know that it fits neatly in with Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka series, which will be telling another part of one larger overarching story.

When will The Mandalorian season 4 come out?

With more than a year between season 2 and season 3, we might be waiting a while before the next season of Mando arrives on Disney Plus. It seems like a solid guess that we could have it sometime in 2025.

What will season 4 of The Mandalorian be about?

This is hard to say without knowing when it’s coming out, or what’s on the horizon before it, but it’s safe to say that it will have something to do with Thrawn, since he’s going to be an important part of the upcoming Ahsoka series. The Mandalorian season 4 could even involve Ezar Bridger, Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, and Sabine Wren for the same reason, but we’re still a long way off of knowing any of that for sure.

Which Star Wars series is set to come out next?

That would be Ahsoka. The series will follow the former Jedi on her quest to deal with Thrawn, one of Star Wars’ best bad guys. Ahsoka is set for release on Disney Plus in August. That series will be followed by Skeleton Crew later in the year, which presumably will not tie into the Mandalorian storyline of the other recent Disney Plus series.

What does any of this have to do with the Dave Filoni movie?

Quite a bit. As announced at Star Wars Celebration London 2023, Filoni will be directing a Star Wars movie that will act as the cinematic culmination of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, bringing all three stories together for one final big conclusion. As for when that’s happening, what it might look like, or how many seasons of each show will debut between then and now, it’s anyone’s guess.