Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally takes us to a Star Wars bathroom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is absolutely brimming with fun new additions to the Star Wars universe. There’s Turgle, your favorite little frog guy. There’s a space DJ and her sampling droid, who mix beats out in the wild. And there is, for the first time in Star Wars visual media, a bona fide bathroom you can hang out in, in a way that you can’t in real life, because that would be weird.

Granted, it isn’t the first Star Wars bathroom ever depicted — that honor, weirdly, might go to the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge theme park, where the bathrooms are “in character” albeit a bit limited in imagination by necessity, since they have to be made for humans and abide by (Earth’s) sanitation laws.

Andor also kind of showed us Star Wars bathrooms, but they were also basically prison cans: Spartan, functional, and not big on privacy. Similarly, the Razor Crest, Din Djarin’s ship in season 1 of The Mandalorian, had a head for his long-haul trips that’s possible to spot in the background of the first episode.

The bathrooms in Jedi: Survivor, however? They’re the real deal, and probably a (somewhat scummy) representation of how most folks go in the Star Wars universe. You can find it early in the game, right by the main entrance of Pyloon’s Saloon (Greez’s cantina) on the planet Koboh.

Head on back that way and down the steps, and you’ll see the dingy facilities waiting for you and the other saloon patrons.

And look! A proper stall that affords you privacy — none of that horse stable nonsense we have in most IRL public restrooms.

Check out the local graffiti! Also look at the various whatsits here. That gizmo on the wall looks like it could be for toilet paper, but maybe they use something else on the Outer Rim. This toilet is ready for you regardless of what end your business is done from. What’s that tube next to the bowl, you ask? I don’t know! None of my business, probably.

And this grimy-ass sink! Perfect. Star Wars is supposed to be kinda grody, and this sink looks like it barely gets the job done. Do you think it even uses water? It’s gotta, right? Why else have two dispensers?

IS THAT A JANITOR DROID? IS HE WEARING A LIL TUX?

I hope you found this photo essay informative. Please do not take photos in any real public restroom you may find yourself in, no matter how novel.