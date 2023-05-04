 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally takes us to a Star Wars bathroom

More like Star Wars Indigestion: Survivor amirite

By Joshua Rivera
/ new
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal, BD, and Merrin riding a spammel through the Jedha desert Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts via Polygon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is absolutely brimming with fun new additions to the Star Wars universe. There’s Turgle, your favorite little frog guy. There’s a space DJ and her sampling droid, who mix beats out in the wild. And there is, for the first time in Star Wars visual media, a bona fide bathroom you can hang out in, in a way that you can’t in real life, because that would be weird.

Granted, it isn’t the first Star Wars bathroom ever depicted — that honor, weirdly, might go to the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge theme park, where the bathrooms are “in character” albeit a bit limited in imagination by necessity, since they have to be made for humans and abide by (Earth’s) sanitation laws.

Andor also kind of showed us Star Wars bathrooms, but they were also basically prison cans: Spartan, functional, and not big on privacy. Similarly, the Razor Crest, Din Djarin’s ship in season 1 of The Mandalorian, had a head for his long-haul trips that’s possible to spot in the background of the first episode.

The bathrooms in Jedi: Survivor, however? They’re the real deal, and probably a (somewhat scummy) representation of how most folks go in the Star Wars universe. You can find it early in the game, right by the main entrance of Pyloon’s Saloon (Greez’s cantina) on the planet Koboh.

Cal Kestis approaches the hallway leading to the restroom in Pyloon’s Saloon in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Image: Respawn Entertainment/EA via Polygon

Head on back that way and down the steps, and you’ll see the dingy facilities waiting for you and the other saloon patrons.

The view from the entrance of a Star Wars public restroom. It looks kinda like a normal one, but with that Star Wars-style adobe walls and grimy fixtures and dim lighting, at least in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Image: Respawn Entertainment/EA via Polygon

And look! A proper stall that affords you privacy — none of that horse stable nonsense we have in most IRL public restrooms.

A mid shot of an open stall in the Pyloon’s Saloon restroom from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. From this distance, the toilet looks normal, if a bit oblong. Image: Respawn Entertainment/EA via Polygon

Check out the local graffiti! Also look at the various whatsits here. That gizmo on the wall looks like it could be for toilet paper, but maybe they use something else on the Outer Rim. This toilet is ready for you regardless of what end your business is done from. What’s that tube next to the bowl, you ask? I don’t know! None of my business, probably.

Closeup on a toilet from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with alien graffiti on the walls and a tiolet that seems to have two drainage holes in it and a long tube attached to the side. I don’t know how it works but it seems pretty inclusive. Image: Respawn Entertainment/EA via Polygon

And this grimy-ass sink! Perfect. Star Wars is supposed to be kinda grody, and this sink looks like it barely gets the job done. Do you think it even uses water? It’s gotta, right? Why else have two dispensers?

Close up on the bathroom sink in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s got two dispensers that might be for water and maybe a soap dispenser, although i could be wrong about all of that. Image: Respawn Entertainment/EA via Polygon

IS THAT A JANITOR DROID? IS HE WEARING A LIL TUX?

Closeup on a corner of the public restroom in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, where ventilation machinery lies and what might be a service droid/trash can, I cannot tell. Image: Respawn Entertainment/EA via Polygon

I hope you found this photo essay informative. Please do not take photos in any real public restroom you may find yourself in, no matter how novel.

Next Up In Star Wars

Loading comments...

The Latest

Fox is sending a bizarre collection of celebrities to fake Mars for a new reality show

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The viral ‘Harry Potter in Star Wars’ AI images are just the start of a global competition

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

Kevin Costner reportedly quits Yellowstone, capping months of feuds

By Austen Goslin
/ new

8BitDo’s new Ultimate C 2.4G controller is dipped in dreamy pastels

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

The Last of Us, Barbie Fashion Designer headline Video Game Hall of Fame 2023 class

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

These are the only ‘May the Fourth’ deals that matter

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon