Ahsoka puts Sabine on the guns of a starship in exclusive new clip

Ahsoka’s premiere introduced live-action audiences to Sabine Wren, and revealed that she was once Ahsoka’s padawan. And while Ahsoka may be the title character, the Mandalorian warrior is the breakout from the first two episodes. Along with a brief lightsaber battle and some clever puzzle-solving, we also saw that Sabine’s a bit of a daredevil on speeder bike. But in a new clip premiering exclusively here on Polygon, we see that in episode 3, she’ll be getting a bit of an upgrade in the vehicle department.

The clip shows Ahsoka and Sabine flying together in the ex-Jedi’s T-6 shuttle while some bad guys are in hot pursuit. While the T-6 is vastly outgunned, that doesn’t stop our two heroes from taking them on. Ahsoka pilots the craft with her usual stoic determination, but Sabine’s role as gunner has her plenty animated and excited when she finally takes out an enemy ship.

The brief tease of the latest episode is a great reminder that ship battles are one of the most consistently impressive part of Disney Plus’ recent run of Star Wars shows. The Mandalorian’s space battles (and space enemies) are often some of its most memorable sequences, and Andor gave the best character in Star Wars history one of its most exciting space battles, too.

Ahsoka episode 3 premieres on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The series’ first season will feature eight episodes, with one airing a week until it concludes on Oct. 3.