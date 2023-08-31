How to view your ship’s inventory in Starfield

Just like in other Bethesda games, you’ll become over-encumbered in Starfield if you carry too much stuff around with you. You’ll need to make use of storage systems like your ship’s cargo hold if you want to freely collect trinkets and hoard snacks.

There are multiple ways to access your ship’s inventory, which we list out below.

How to access your ship’s cargo hold in Starfield

The easiest way to access your cargo hold is to open your inventory while on the ship, and then just toggle over to your ship cargo. You can do this by pressing “Q” on PC or LB on console.

Depending on your ship’s design, you can also access your ship’s inventory from a panel, like the one on the left of the Frontier below:

You can also check your cargo hold inventory (but not necessarily withdraw or deposit into it, unless you’re nearby) by selecting the “cargo hold” option from your ship menu.

If you’re trading with a seller near your ship, you can also opt to sell straight from your cargo hold, by again pressing “Q” or LB after you start trading with them. These buttons will toggle the ability to buy, sell, and sell from your ship inventory, which is nice for getting rid of loads of loot.

The Frontier (the default ship you have at start) can hold up to 450 kg, so you can use it to store extra armor you might want to give companions, weapons you might want to save for later, or just masses of mugs and snacks you’ve collected on your journey. Your ship can be upgraded later to hold way more, so don’t stress if the Frontier is feeling cramped.