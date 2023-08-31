In Starfield, you’ll pick three traits as you make your character during the “One Small Step” mission. Traits buffs, debuffs, or other unusual perks in space. All traits have pros and cons, meaning your initial selection is one of your first major choices in Starfield.

At the end of the day, know that traits are optional — you can skip past choosing if you don’t find the tradeoff for any of them particularly worth it. And if you dislike your choices, some of them can be removed at Reliant Medical surgery centers.

There’s no right or wrong trait to pick — but depending on how you want to play, some traits are better than others. Based on our playtime, here are the best traits to start with in Starfield.

The best traits in Starfield

Traits don’t change too much about the game, but if you’re stuck on which ones to pick, you should choose one (or more) of these five:

Dream Home

Extrovert or Introvert

or Wanted

Raised Enlightened or Universal

or One of the faction traits (Freestar Collective Settler, Neon Street Rat, or United Colonies Native)

You can see our explanations as to why these are the best traits in Starfield below.

Dream Home

If you know you want to decorate a house, you should opt for the Dream Home trait. For a payment of 500 credits per week, you can have a huge spacious area to call home right off the bat. You’ll quickly realize that 500 credits is nothing in Starfield, so it’s a really cheap house. The location is a little bit out of the way (unlike the apartments on Neon or other hub areas) but it is gigantic. And cheap.

Extrovert or Introvert

You should take either Extrovert or Introvert as an early trait, which will reduce your oxygen consumption when you’re with or without companions respectively. Just take whichever one suits your gameplay style more — if you like having companions following, take Extrovert, and if you don’t like having people follow you around, take Introvert.

That said, the opening quests force you to use companions, so you will be stilted for a bit in the early game if you opt for Introvert.

Wanted

In exchange for random mercenaries spawning around you, you deal more damage when your health is low, so Wanted is a pretty good trade off. The damage boost can get you out of sticky situations, and the mercenaries aren’t really hard to kill.

Raised Enlightened or Raised Universal

If you have extra trait slots, you might as well take Raised Enlightened or Raised Universal, as you’ll get access to exclusive loot depending on which religion you side with. There’s not really a downside to these traits, so it doesn’t hurt.

Freestar Collective Settler or Neon Street Rat or United Colonies Native

Again, if you have a spare trait slot, you might as well take one of these faction traits. We recommend taking one based on where you plan on hanging out the most. Note that Neon is singular area, whereas the Freestar Collective and United Colonies have influence over a wider breadth of planets. These traits increase your rewards from missions given by your chosen faction, but increase your bounties from other factions. As mentioned in the Dream Home section, lack of credits isn’t really a big problem, so this isn’t really that big of a boon.

Starfield traits list

Below, you can just see a full list of traits available to pick in the game.