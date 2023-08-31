What traits to choose in Starfield

In Starfield, during the “One Small Step” mission, you’ll pick three traits as you make your character, which helps give them buffs, debuffs, or other unusual perks in space. All traits have pros and cons, making it so you need to choose carefully.
Those who love living on the edge might want to pick Wanted, which creates random combat encounters, whereas people who focus on character relationships may want the offensive boost that comes with Empath. Either way, there’s no right or wrong trait to pick.
Which traits to choose in Starfield
In all honesty, your traits don’t have a stark impact in game. While you may have some specialized text options in Neon if you picked the Neon Street Rat trait, it’s not going to make or break your game. None of the choices are “must-picks” or are broken beyond belief (at least, not that we’ve noticed while playing).
While some choices, like the Dream Home trait, will give you an immediate, noticeable perk (a whole house!), you should just pick one that suits the life you want your explorer to live or what will help you in your preferred combat style.
Notably, our experiences with the Hero Worshipped trait did not seem worth it. The fan that joins your crew is largely a nuisance and did not offer any worthwhile items.
At the end of the day, traits are also optional — you can skip past choosing if you don’t find the tradeoff for any of them particularly worth it. And some of them can be removed at Reliant Medical surgery centers.
Starfield full traits list
Below, you can just see a full list of traits available to pick in the game.
- Alien DNA: You volunteered for a controversial experiment that combines alien and human DNA. As a result, you start with increased health and oxygen, but healing and food items aren’t as effective.
- Dream Home: You own a luxurious, customizable house on a peaceful planet! Unfortunately it comes with a 125,000 credit mortgage with GalBank that has to be paid weekly.
- Empath: You are deeply connected to the feelings of others. Performing actions your companion likes will result in a temporary increase in combat effectiveness. But, performing actions they don’t like will have the precise opposite effect.
- Extrovert: You’re a people person. Exerting yourself uses less oxygen when adventuring with human companions, but more when adventuring alone. (Can’t be combined with Introvert.)
- Freestar Collective Settler: You gain special access to Freestar Collective dialogue options, and better rewards from some missions given by the faction. But, crime bounty towards other factions is greatly increased. (Can’t be combined with any other faction allegiance trait.)
- Hero Worshipped: You’ve earned the attention of an annoying “Adoring Fan” who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he’ll join your ship’s crew and give you gifts...
- Introvert: You really need your alone time. Exerting yourself uses less oxygen when adventuring alone, but more when adventuring with other human companions. (Can’t be combined with Extrovert.)
- Kid Stuff: Your parents are alive and well, and you can visit them at their home. But you automatically send 2% of your credits home to them every week.
- Neon Street Rat: You grew up on the mean streets of Neon. You gain access to special dialogue options, and better rewards from some missions on Neon. Crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased. (Can’t be combined with any other faction allegiance trait.)
- Raised Enlightened: You grew up as a member of the Enlightened. You gain access to a special chest full of items in the House of the Enlightened in New Atlantis, but lose access to the Sanctum Universum chest. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait.)
- Raised Universal: You grew up as a member of Sanctum Universum. You gain access to a special chest full of items in the Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis, but lose access to the House of the Enlightened chest. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait.)
- Serpent’s Embrace: You grew up worshiping the Great Serpent. Grav jumping provides a temporary boost to health and oxygen, but health and oxygen are lowered if you don’t continue jumping regularly. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait.)
- Spaced: Your body has become acclimated to space. Health and oxygen are increased when in space, but decreased when on the surface. (Can’t be combined with Terra Firma.)
- Taskmaster: Occasionally, if you have crew trained in a certain ship system, that system will automatically repair itself to full health whenever it is damaged below 50%. However, all crew cost twice as much to hire.
- Terra Firma: You’ve never acclimated to space. Health and oxygen are increased when on the surface, but decreased when you’re in space. (Can’t be combined with Spaced.)
- United Colonies Native: You gain access to special United Colonies dialogue options, and better rewards from some missions given by the faction. However, crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased. (Can’t be combined with any other faction allegiance trait.)
- Wanted: Someone put a price on your head, and word has spread. Occasionally, armed mercenaries will show up and try to kill you, but being cornered gives you an edge — when your health is low, you do extra damage.
