What traits to choose in Starfield

In Starfield, during the “One Small Step” mission, you’ll pick three traits as you make your character, which helps give them buffs, debuffs, or other unusual perks in space. All traits have pros and cons, making it so you need to choose carefully.

Those who love living on the edge might want to pick Wanted, which creates random combat encounters, whereas people who focus on character relationships may want the offensive boost that comes with Empath. Either way, there’s no right or wrong trait to pick.

Which traits to choose in Starfield

In all honesty, your traits don’t have a stark impact in game. While you may have some specialized text options in Neon if you picked the Neon Street Rat trait, it’s not going to make or break your game. None of the choices are “must-picks” or are broken beyond belief (at least, not that we’ve noticed while playing).

While some choices, like the Dream Home trait, will give you an immediate, noticeable perk (a whole house!), you should just pick one that suits the life you want your explorer to live or what will help you in your preferred combat style.

Notably, our experiences with the Hero Worshipped trait did not seem worth it. The fan that joins your crew is largely a nuisance and did not offer any worthwhile items.

At the end of the day, traits are also optional — you can skip past choosing if you don’t find the tradeoff for any of them particularly worth it. And some of them can be removed at Reliant Medical surgery centers.

Starfield full traits list

Below, you can just see a full list of traits available to pick in the game.