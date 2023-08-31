Starfield ‘Unity’ quest walkthrough, Pilgrim’s Computer answers, and light puzzle solution

With Starfield’s first gut punch out of the way, it’s time for the “Unity” mission, which seeks to give you some answers about the Starborn. Here, you’ll need to work with Matteo and his weird religious leader to learn as much as you can about the Starborn, the artifacts, and their mysterious Unity.

In this Starfield guide, we’ll walk you through how to beat the Unity mission — especially the obnoxious constellation light puzzle at the very end.

Starfield is partially procedurally generated — right down to its main missions. In other words, while you might see the same objective as another player, the game might direct you to a different planet. We’ll do our best to call these deviations out, but if the game’s quest marker is telling you to go to a different planet than we are, listen to the game. According to our testing, even though the planets may be different, the quest steps, dungeons, and enemies are the same.

Going to church

When you recover from the aftermath of the “High Price to Pay” quest, you’ll need to talk to Matteo, who wants to take you to his church, where he thinks you’ll gain some genuine answers.

Talk to Keeper Aquilus // Enter the Sanctum Universum

Leave the Lodge and head to the waypoint, where you’ll find Matteo standing around in a group of churchgoers. The central figure here is Keeper Aquilus, who you’ll be chatting to quite a bit for the rest of the game.

Matteo will butt in and ask if the three of you can have a private moment. Ask him about the Unity, and the Keeper will invite you inside.

Load into the Sanctum Universum — quite the name for a church! — and head into Keeper Aquilus’ office. Chat with him about everything going on and he’ll tell you a bit of a parable that he thinks might have some truth to it. Eventually, he’ll send you to chat with the House of Enlightenment and a Va’Ruun prisoner.

Talk to the House of Enlightenment // Talk to the Va’Ruun Prisoner // Return to Keeper Aquilus

You’ll have two waypoints to follow here, and you’ll need to visit both before you can continue with the quest.

Start by taking the train back to the Spaceport area. Follow the waypoint over to an elevator and take it to The Well. Head forward and around to the House of Enlightenment building. You’ll meet a dapper man named Singh. Talk to him the same way you did Keeper Aquilus. Once he spills the beans on the parable, leave and cross the street over to the UC Security Office.

Head inside like you own the place and walk back to the holding cells. You’ll eventually find Mir’za, the Va’Ruun prisoner. Chat with her about your little mystery and she’ll send you back to Keeper Aquilus.

Leave the security office and take the tram (or fast travel to the Lodge) back to Keeper Aquilus and his fancy office. Have a talk with him again and tell him what you’ve learned. He’ll send you out into the stars to find some real evidence.

Out into space

Once you’ve talked to Keeper Aquilus, you’ll need to head out into the universe to learn more about Unity.

Go to Indum II // Go to “Pilgrim’s Rest”

Keeper Aquilus will send you to Indum II and a little outpost called Pilgrim’s Rest. Land at the Pilgrim’s Rest landing zone and follow the waypoint to a little shack.

The area will be completely abandoned and you’ll need to get inside. As soon as you walk up to the door, your objective will change to “Search for clues on Unity.”

Search for clues on Unity // Access the locked room

Sitting on some boxes near the door to the little shack — on the outside — you’ll find a book called “Pilgrim’s Writing 1.” Open it and read the text inside.

Pilgrim’s Computer answers

Walk inside the shack and access the computer. Hit “unlock personal room” and the computer will have some security questions for you to answer. Respond like this in this order:

What is the Unity? People are necessary. But people are madness. Myself In stopping. In embracing compassion.

Once you’ve answered the door’s questions, it’ll open up and give you access to the pilgrim’s stuff.

Search the room // Read “Pilgrim’s Final Writing”

Head inside the room and grab the book “Pilgrim’s Final Writing” on the desk. This will give you the coordinates to the next world you need to visit: Hyla II.

Find the “Scorpion’s Sting” on Hyla II

Loot the pilgrim’s house to your heart’s desire and head back to your ship. Jump to Hyla II, which will almost certainly require you to jump to each subsequent system in the chain — unless you’ve already explored this far out before.

Either way, jump until you reach the Hyla system and land on Hyla II at the Ancient Ruins. (Be careful of the asteroids in orbit as you’re trying to land).

Once on the ground, you’ll need to locate this “Scorpion’s Sting” that your quest log is all about. Head out toward the waypoint but keep an eye out for the indigenous life on this world, as it can be quite dangerous. I found the Scorpion’s Sting on an island in the middle of a poison lake. Use your jet boost to jump across or take the damage as you swim and heal up on the other side.

Be cautious of the Hunting Ikuradons on the island, as they’ll hurt you a lot if you start fighting them. Be nice, don’t shoot them, and they won’t attack you.

Unity light puzzle

Walk forward and follow the waypoint until you reach the light puzzle. This puzzle is a little confusing and not particularly intuitive — and I’d wager it’s the reason you’ve found this guide.

How to solve the Unity light puzzle

The Glyph that controls the puzzle might seem a little finicky at first, but that’s because it’s not one big button for you to click, and instead acts more like a d-pad on a controller. If you look out at the puzzle where the light is shining, you’ll see what looks like a constellation on the ground. Use the d-pad to move the light onto the stars in the constellation and one will eventually light up for you — for me, it was the one directly south of the light.

This might take you a bit as the light is hard to control. Once the planet lights up you’ll gain coordinates and be ready to get off of this rock and away from all the creepy bugs.

Go to the last star of the Scorpius Constellation

Head to your ship and jump to the last star in the Scorpius Constellation — Oborum Prime. When you exit from your jump, you’ll see The Hunter’s ship floating in orbit and the quest will end.

With “Unity” done, you’ll be onto the “In Their Footsteps” main mission.