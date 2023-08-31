How to get rid of Starfield’s annoying adoring fan

The moment I selected Adoring Fan as one of my Starfield character’s traits, I knew I would come to regret it. This particular trait gives me a super-fan that follows me around obsessing over and responding to everything I do — a literal reply guy, but maybe worse. The upside, though, is that he sometimes will bring gifts. The downside is that he’s simply the worst, and I immediately hated his dumb face. I wish I knew sooner that, yes, you can get rid of the Adoring Fan.

I tried to ignore the Adoring Fan for the majority of my time in Starfield, relegating him to my ship and hoping he’d stay there, so I was only subjected to his nonsense in awful quips while spacefaring. It wasn’t until a fellow Polygon colleague suggested killing him. It hadn’t occurred to me that was an option, nor did I believe I could ever get rid of him. I was wrong!

Can you kill the Adoring Fan?

On the first attempt, I equipped the Adorning Fan as my companion and flew out to a remote planet, where I attempted to shoot him. He didn’t die — he simply continued to fawn over my perfect aim and apologize for getting in the way. I brought him back onto the ship and resigned to a life chained to this man before I decided to look through the dialogue options. That did the trick.

Here, you’ll find several ways to get rid of your Adoring Fan.

Force the Adoring Fan out (but keep him alive)

If you’re looking to simply remove your adoring fan from your crew or as a fan, you can do that with some dialogue options. Start talking to him and click the dialogue option to ask some questions. You’ll want to next select the option to talk about his fandom.

There are several ways to respond from here, but you’ll want to tell him to get lost. You’ll see two options labeled to remove his crew status or to persuade him to simply stop being a fan. Your choice! If you want him gone for good, use the Persuade option that tells him you’re a murderer. He’ll be so disgusted by you that he’ll immediately leave.

Force the Adoring Fan out (by attacking him)

The more extreme option is not only to tell him you’re a murderer, but to be a murderer. You’ll need to use dialogue options once again — if you just start shooting, he won’t die. The dialogue option will remove his status as essential, and then he can be killed. (I can’t believe I’m writing these words.)

Once again use the dialogue option to talk about his fandom. One option there is labeled attack: “Time for you go to. Permanently.” Once you click that, he’ll be removed from your essential companions. There’s several dialogue options to choose from next, all of which are basically taunting him about his imminent death. If you really want to go through with it, take out your weapon and get on with it.

A word from the wise, don’t do this on your ship with all your besties around. Everyone will hate you for this, and be super, super angry with you.

How else can you get rid of the Adoring Fan?

There are several dialogue options you’ll notice when you’re talking to the adoring fan. If you’ve upgraded your commerce skill, for instance, you may see an option that tells him he needs to pay to be your fan — like a fan club. Unfortunately for you, the adoring fan basically has no money. He gave me a toilet paper tube and 50 credits. There’s another option, again under the fandom dialogue tree, that asks him to up the ante on his fandom — not recommended.