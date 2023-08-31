Starfield ‘Tapping the Grid’ quest walkthrough

“Tapping the Grid” is an early Starfield side quest you can stumble on in The Well underneath New Atlantis. While it’s theoretically straightforward, the lack of a clear map makes finding your objectives — locating a series of junction boxes — rather difficult. Finishing this side quest early is worth the trouble, though. You get 75 XP and unlock another quest you can complete immediately afterward. Here’s where to find all the junction boxes to complete “Tapping the Grid” in Starfield.

‘Tapping The Grid’ Junction Box 1 Location

Louisa directs you to Antonio’s shop for the first panel, which is near the elevator that takes you to Terrabrew. From where you’re talking to Louisa, turn around, and run in a straight line until you reach the New Atlantis info terminal. Turn left, and you’ll see the panel in front of you.

The quest was bugged the first time I completed it. If Louisa doesn’t comment when you approach the box, reload the game, and try again.

‘Tapping The Grid’ Junction Box 2 Location

The second one is on a floor above Jake’s, a dive bar near where you first met Louisa. Pass Jake’s, turn left, and go up the stairs. Ignore the sealed door in front of you, and turn right, where you’ll see another sealed door at the end of the walkway. Interact with the panel next to it, head up the stairs, and open the beige door in front of you to find the next box.

If you turn right and head down the corridor, you can try to unlock the sealed door at the end of it. Inside is a dangerous robot — and a bag full of credits.

‘Tapping The Grid’ Junction Box 3 Location

The third box is on the other side of Jake’s. Head down to the open area with the fire, and you’ll see it at the opposite end of the square.

‘Tapping The Grid’ Junction Box 4 Location

The final box is a little trickier. Louisa says it’s near the Trade Commission, so head there. Instead of turning right to enter the Commission offices, keep going straight ahead, and go up the stairs.

Enter the room, and listen to Louisa’s comment about the secondary power boxes. You need all four green lights turned on, which should look something like this.

If you can’t see the red lights well, the gist of the image is that the second box from the left is the only one that should be left alone. Activate the other three.

‘Alternating Currents’ choice: Louisa or Zoe?

Speak with Louisa again to earn 75 XP and unlock the quest’s second phase: “Alternating Currents.” This one is comparatively straightforward, though it has two major choices. First, the correct box is the one Louisa tells you about, near the electronics box. I also didn’t discover any significant differences whether I gave the data to Louisa or Zoe, so it seems like you’re free to do whichever you prefer.