How to use cheats in Starfield with console commands

You can use console commands to cheat in Starfield, just as you can with other Bethesda games on PC. Whether you want to cheat yourself into more credits or just want a bazillion digipicks, we won’t judge you. Sometimes cheating is fun!

Of course, your mileage may vary, and some of these commands can legitimately break your game. That said, before you start using any of these console commands, make sure to manually save your game, in case you need to revert any of the damage you did.

How to use console commands in Starfield

To open the console in Starfield, press the ` key (above Tab). You’ll get a notice that using some console commands will disable achievements from this save. From there, you can type in or paste in whatever commands suit your fancy. Just type in whatever you want and hit enter to submit. You can close the console by pressing the ` key again.

You cannot use console commands on Xbox.

Useful Starfield console command list

Below we list out some of the more useful console commands. There are definitely far more commands than what we list below, but we’ve only listed the ones that we can confirm work. There’s lots of crossover from the console commands for Skyrim and Fallout, though some of them don’t seem to work, even if the console doesn’t say there’s an error. We’ll update this list as we find more useful commands.

Again, be careful when using these. Some of them may break your game. We’ve marked the particularly dicey ones as dangerous in our list.

Starfield console commands (cheats) list Command Effect Command Effect tgm Toggles god mode player.setlevel # Set your player level to #. killall Kill all nearby targets (even your companion) movetoqt Teleports you to your active quest target player.additem item-ID # Gives you # of whichever item you provided the ID for player.additem 0000000f # Adds # credits player.additem 0000000a # Adds # digipicks player.additem 0000ABF9 # Adds # med packs saq Starts all quests (dangerous) caqs Completes every quest (also dangerous) psb Give yourself every power tm Turns UI on/off tdetect Toggles being detected by NPCs (for easy stealing) help (search term) Gives your IDs and command information for whatever you searched. (see below)

How to search for more item codes and commands

By using the help command, you can look up item codes and find other commands. This is useful if you’re trying to duplicate or give yourself a ton of a specific, niche item or hunt down new useful commands.

The command to do this is the following:

help “search term”

For example, if you’re looking for the item code for the different plushies in the game, you can enter the command:

help plushie

This will give you a set of results, with the code listed. For example, the item code for the “plushie galacticat” item is 0012DFFD.

You can also narrow down your search further if your search yields too many results, by using the same command with more modifiers:

help “search term” (filter number) (form type)

The filters are numbers from 0-4, corresponding in the following way:

0 : All results

: All results 1 : Functions (commands and scripts)

: Functions (commands and scripts) 2 : Settings

: Settings 3 : Globals

: Globals 4: Other (item codes and stuff is in here)

The form type is a four-character identifier that sorts different objects into groups. While some of the form types seem similar to previous Bethesda games, they are a bit different. We’re still sorting out form types and how to use them efficiently, but we’ll update this post once we figure it out.