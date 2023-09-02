Starfield achievement list

Starfield has 50 achievements for you to earn as you travel the Settled Systems, righting (or causing) wrongs and charting your course through the universe.

Our Starfield achievements guide lists them all along with their descriptions. We’ve broken them down into broad categories — progress, story, combat, faction, exploration, and outposts — and we’ll have links to specific guides where we can to help you earn every achievement.

Starfield progress achievements

Our progress category of achievements covers achievements you’ll get just by playing the game long enough and exploring all of the various mechanics and features.

Dust Off . Reach level 5.

. Reach level 5. Traveler . Reach level 10.

. Reach level 10. Elite . Reach level 25.

. Reach level 25. Space Opera . Reach level 50.

. Reach level 50. Reach for the Stars . Reach level 100.

. Reach level 100. Chief Engineer . Modify a ship.

. Modify a ship. Fixer . Complete 30 Activities.

. Complete 30 Activities. Privateer . Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions.

. Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions. Life Begets Life . Gather 500 organic resources.

. Gather 500 organic resources. Rock Collection . Gather 500 inorganic resources.

. Gather 500 inorganic resources. Cyber Jockey . Bypass 50 digital locks.

. Bypass 50 digital locks. Jacked In . Access 50 computers.

. Access 50 computers. Replicator . Craft 100 items.

. Craft 100 items. The Family You Choose . Recruit 10 separate companions.

. Recruit 10 separate companions. Starcrossed . Reach maximum relationship level with a companion.

. Reach maximum relationship level with a companion. Fleet Commander . Collect 10 ships.

. Collect 10 ships. Thirst for Knowledge . Read 20 skill magazines.

. Read 20 skill magazines. I Use Them For Smuggling. Successfully smuggle contraband.

Starfield story achievements

There are 10 achievements related to the main story — one for each of the main story missions.

Starfield combat achievements

There are four achievements related to weapons and combat.

Soldier of Fortune . Mod 50 weapons.

. Mod 50 weapons. War of Angels . Collect 20 Quantum Essence.

. Collect 20 Quantum Essence. Dark Matter . Eliminate 300 human enemies.

. Eliminate 300 human enemies. Another Bug Hunt. Eliminate 300 creatures.

Starfield faction achievements

There are 12 achievements related to Starfield’s factions.

Supra Et Ultra . Join the UC Vanguard.

. Join the UC Vanguard. The Devils You Know . Complete “The Devils You Know.”

. Complete “The Devils You Know.” A Legacy Forged . Complete “A Legacy Forged.”

. Complete “A Legacy Forged.” Deputized . Join the Freestar Rangers.

. Join the Freestar Rangers. Surgical Strike . Complete “Surgical Strike”.

. Complete “Surgical Strike”. The Hammer Falls . Complete “The Hammer Falls.”

. Complete “The Hammer Falls.” Back to the Grind . Join Ryujin Industries.

. Join Ryujin Industries. Guilty Parties . Complete “Guilty Parties.”

. Complete “Guilty Parties.” Executive Level . Complete “Executive Level.”

. Complete “Executive Level.” Rook Meets King . Join the Crimson Fleet.

. Join the Crimson Fleet. The Best There Is . Complete “The Best There Is.”

. Complete “The Best There Is.” Legacy’s End. Complete “Legacy’s End.”

Starfield exploration achievements

There are three achievements to earn by exploring the Settled Systems.

Stellar Cartography . Visit 20 star systems.

. Visit 20 star systems. The Stars My Destination . Visit all star systems.

. Visit all star systems. Boots on the Ground. Land on 100 planets.

Starfield outpost achievements

The final three achievements can be earned once you start building outposts.