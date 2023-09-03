Starfield is thoroughly a Bethesda game, which means one thing: It has a lockpicking minigame. But rather than continue the tradition of Skyrim or Fallout — i.e., wiggling a lockpick in a keyhole — Starfield forces you to use digipicks.

Digipicks are essentially digital lockpicks. As far as loot goes, they’re not exactly common, though, meaning you can find yourself in front of a lucrative lockbox without any way to open it. Not fun!

To help you stock up, Starfield digipick location guide will show you where to buy digipicks and where you can find a digipick (or three) in the wild — if you’re lucky.

Where to find digipicks in Starfield

Finding a digipick in Starfield often happens at random. Familiarizing yourself with their tiny black spyglass design is a good idea, as you can usually find them lying around outposts, research labs, abandoned labs, and other recurring areas, often near the very container you may be looking to crack. Activating your scanner (LB on Xbox) will also ensure they’ll stick out with a blue trim on your HUD.

Starfield throws a bunch of digipicks your way in its opening few hours, so try to keep an eye out, especially on the Kreet Research Lab during the “One Small Step” mission, which teaches you how to use a digipick. We haven’t found any particular hordes of digipicks in Starfield, but thoroughly looting should flesh out your supply.

Where to buy digipicks in Starfield

Luckily, you won’t have to rely on luck alone to find digipicks across Starfield’s 1,000 planets. The key cities in the game boast vendors who will sell you quantities of digipicks at a decent price, so make sure to check all of the available shops if you’re looking to stock up.

One particularly-reliable digipick vendor is found on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system. Exit your ship from the New Atlantis spaceport and walk to the fountain square. To your left, you’ll spot a store called Jemison Mercantile. Trade with the vendor, and navigate to the “Misc” submenu at the bottom. Based on our testing, the amount of available digipicks appears to be random, but you should be able to pick up a handful for 35 credits each.

Thankfully, digipicks don’t weigh anything, so you don’t have to worry about picking up too many.

How to farm digipicks in Starfield

If you simply can’t get enough digipicks, there is one method for farming digipicks. Digipick vendors usually reset their stock after 24 hours of waiting in local time. That said, in our testing, the window can sometimes extend to 48 hours; your mileage may vary.

Once you’ve exhausted a vendor’s daily supply, you can run back to your ship for a quick nap or find a nearby chair to wait and pass the time. Then, all you need to do is run back to the vendor, clear them out, and repeat. You’re going to look pretty weird to the citizens of New Atlantis, but what’s really worth more: Your dignity? Or you digipick stockpile?