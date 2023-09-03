How Starfield’s Dream Home trait works, and is it worth it?

If you’re ready to start your space property portfolio in Starfield, you can get a villa right from the start. The Dream Home trait, which you can choose during character creation, provides access to a fancy villa on a friendly planet. However, there are a few caveats to consider before diving headfirst into home ownership.

To make sure you’re not caught out by any small print, we’ve covered the entire process below, including how the Dream Home trait works, how to find your Dream Home, and how to pay it off, plus a breakdown on if the Dream Home trait is worth it.

How the Dream Home Trait works

Once you’ve spent the customary few hours designing your avatar, you’ll need to pick some traits that will further ground your character. The Dream Home trait saddles you with a hefty debt from the get-go in return for immediate access to one of the best properties in the game.

The debt we’re talking about is a mortgage to the tune of 125,000 credits, which you’ll owe to Starfield’s intergalactic GalBank. To own the house and use it freely, you will need to pay this debt off. Think of GalBank like a celestial Tom Nook who wants all the money upfront. However, especially in the early game, earning 125,000 credits is a tall order.

Alternatively, you can pay 500 credits on a weekly basis to get in the door before settling the debt, though notably, these installments will not deduct anything from the total sum owed. Thankfully, unlike an actual mortgage, if you don’t pay, GalBank won’t evict you. You just won’t be able to get into the house without paying a fee.

If you can cope with paying 500 credits per week, there really is no pressure to settle the debt right away, or at all. As you push through the game, you’ll pick up more expensive loot to sell that’ll easily cover the entrance fee, and eventually, the mortgage itself. If you need a little extra help bringing home the bacon, though, we have a guide on how to earn credits fast that can help boost your finances in the early-game.

Is the Dream Home Trait worth it?

As is the case with most perks in most RPGs, the trait’s actual value comes down to how you intend to play. Your should be driven by your intentions, whether you’re focused on comfy space living or exploratory pirate pillaging. For someone like me, who enjoys spending my time moseying through space — crafting, cooking and indulging in Starfield’s astro lifestyle — the Dream Home trait was a smart choice, even with the mountains of associated debt.

However, if you’re more keen on adventuring and don’t want to be beholden to a financial institution, you may want to avoid taking the trait. You don’t need the Dream Home trait to get a home, and will soon get various options. Plus, even with the Dream Home, if you’re a keen adventurer, you’ll likely build outpost as you venture further into space, and you may not see the benefit.

Where to find the Dream Home house

Once you’re in the main game with the Dream Home trait, you’ll have to jump through a few hoops to gain access to your new property. Mainly, you’ll have to complete the “One Small Step” main story quest first, which frees you up to explore the galaxy and seek out your new digs.

Your new home is located on Nesoi in the Olympus system, so hop in your ship, check the Starmap, and grav-jump to that pocket of the galaxy. Once you’ve found Nesoi within the system, you can rotate around the planet until you find the landing point called “[Player Name] home.” Land there and ascend a small hill from your ship, and you’ll find the Dream Home house.

How to pay off your Dream Home

As we mentioned, you’ll be paying 500 credits per week to use the space, which is taken at the entrance of the property.

If you’re looking to settle the debt completely, though, you’ll need to make your way back to New Atlantis. In the Mast District, seek out the local GalBank on the way back to the spaceport. Here, you’ll find your mortgage broker, Landry Hollifield, who will facilitate the daylight robbery that is paying off your home.

It can take a few nudges to get Landry talking in the right direction, so don’t worry if the Dream Home option isn’t showing up at first. If it’s causing you trouble, just leave the interaction and strike up another conversation until it triggers. The conversational option you’re looking for is: “I want to talk to you about my home on Nesoi.” After a few more exchanges, Landry will give you an option to pay the debt in full.

If you don’t want to deal with the debt anymore, Landry also lets you know you will be able to foreclose on the house, nullifying the contract and subsequently the Dream Home Trait. Be careful though, as if you don’t remove all the items inside, they will default to the bank.

How to decorate your Dream Home

Grid View Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

The dream home is bare bones to begin with, boasting empty bedrooms, bathrooms and a cooking station. Even so, you can craft plenty of things to fill the space, like various tool benches, furniture, weapon and clothes displays and decorations. You can access this crafting menu via a small panel on the wall directly in front of the entrance, or by activating your scanner and selecting the decorate option. Bear in mind that you’ll need resources to craft specific decor, so you might not be living large immediately. In the meantime, though, it’s a great place to dump all your junk!