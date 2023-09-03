Where to find Trade Authority locations in Starfield

Space is riddled with stuff to loot in Starfield — not all of which is yours to grab. And if you want to take that stuff and turn it around for a quick profit, you need somewhere to sell to; Somewhere that won’t judge you for your sticky fingers. Enter the unfeeling Trade Authority.

In this Starfield guide, we’ll tell you everything about Starfield’s Trade Authority and where you can find Trade Authority locations (both their storefronts and their kiosks).

What is the Trade Authority in Starfield?

Most vendors in Starfield will only buy items from you that could be of use to them. If you go to a store where you can buy cool Star Wars-ass space clothes, the person selling them to you isn’t going to want to buy your space-AK-47. I mean, what would they wear with it? Instead, you’ll need to find a vendor who has an interest in weapons.

Since you’ll pick up a wide variety of goods on your adventures, you’ll end up wasting literal hours trying to go around an entire city and visit the weapon shop, then the space suit shop, then the clothes shop, etc. It’s tedious and there’s a better way: the Trade Authority.

These shops and their kiosks will buy anything and everything from your inventory. If you want to sell it a shotgun, a turkey sandwich, and “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, it’ll buy all of them — as long as it has the credits available.

How much money does the Trade Authority have?

The Trade Authority kiosks sit relatively low at only 5,000 Credits, but its purse refreshes every 24 hours, so you can either go to a new one or take a nap in your ship if you need to sell more stuff. The proper Trade Authority shops, on the other hand, have a much larger wallet, with nearly 12,000 Credits, and they carry some pretty solid items for you to spend your credits on as well.

What does the Trade Authority buy?

But the best thing about the Trade Authority is that they will buy your contraband and any stolen items you have. If you end up lifting something with a high cost and don’t want to get caught, your inanimate kiosk friends or the dead inside Trade Authority employees will pay you, no questions asked.

You can find the Trade Authority Kiosks in any major spaceport and docking station, just by the Ship Services worker or building. The shops are less convenient, but are worth heading to if you need to offload a lot of merchandise — that extra credit boost goes a long way. Below, we’ve listed the locations of five kiosks and stores, all of which are easy to get to in the early parts of Starfield.

The Den near Chthonia, Wolf system

There’s another Trade Authority Shop and Kiosk in The Den, a big space station orbiting the planet Chthonia in the Wolf system. If you haven’t been to The Den yet, open your star map and find Alpha Centauri. Pretending to operate by an earthbound compass, directly northeast of Alpha Centauri is the Wolf system. Jet over there and look on your left. You’ll see The Den orbiting the little blue planet of Chthonia.

The Den Trade Authority shop location

Once you dock with The Den, finding the Trade Authority shop is simple. Head past the ship technician until you reach a railing, where the station opens up. Look to your left and you’ll see a little storefront cut into the wall. This is the Trade Authority on The Den, and it’s one of the best in the game. You don’t get scanned when docking at The Den, and since the Trade Authority buys contraband and stolen goods, you don’t need a shielded cargo compartment to sell illegal stuff here.

The Den Trade Authority kiosk location

For the Den’s kiosk, walk forward from the docking port and you’ll see the ship technician standing there, spouting off nonsense about Heatleeches. Ignore him and look to your right (his left) and you’ll see the kiosk resting near some boxes.

New Atlantis on Jemison, Alpha Centauri system

The Trade Authority on Jemison is one of the first shops you’ll visit in Starfield.

New Atlantis Trade Authority shop location

The Trade Authority is a bit hidden in New Atlantis. It’s in The Well, which is the lower district under New Atlantis where the poorer citizens live. Take the elevator from the spaceport and hang a left. You’ll see “Trade Authority” printed in big letters on the wall above you.

New Atlantis Trade Authority kiosk location

The first Trade Authority Kiosk you’ll find in Starfield, you can find this kiosk sitting just off to the right of where you park your ship in New Atlantis.

Cydonia on Mars, Sol system

You’ll first head to Mars during Starfield’s second main mission, “The Old Neighborhood.”

Cydonia Trade Authority shop location

For the Trade Authority shop in Cydonia, head into the mining colony and continue straight, down the long, steamy ramp. At the end, on the right, you’ll see a door with a white sign above it that says “Trade Authority Outpost.”

Cydonia Trade Authority kiosk location

Before you enter the Cydonia mining colony, head down toward the station’s entrance and keep left. You’ll find a small shack that houses the Ship Services station, and the kiosk will be right along the railing, outside.

Neon on Volii Alpha, Volii system

You’ll first head to Neon during the “All That Money Can Buy” quest, early in Starfield’s main quest.

Neon Trade Authority shop location

The Trade Authority shop is just inside of Neon. Ride the elevator from the space port and immediately look left. There is a massive, yellow, neon sign that says Trade Authority on the building. You can’t miss it.

Neon Trade Authority kiosk location

Before you enter the city of Neon itself, walk out of your ship and look left. You’ll see a shack for Ship Services on the left side of your platform. Walk inside and access the kiosk attached to the wall.

Akila City on Akila, Cheyenne system

You’ll head to Akila City for the first time during “The Empty Nest,” one of Starfield’s first five main quests.

Akila Trade Authority shop location

The Trade Authority in Akila City is hiding a bit. It’s right behind Galbank, which is to your right when you go through the city gates. You’ll need to pass down a little alleyway to get there.

Akila Trade Authority kiosk location

The Akila City kiosk is a bit further away from your ship than most of them. When you land, head toward the city gates, down your path. Keep an eye to your right and eventually you’ll see the familiar, yellow hew of the Trade Authority Kiosk just outside of the Ship Services station.