Neon isn’t exactly the “crime” city in Starfield, but it certainly isn’t above board. It’s filled with interesting characters, bright lights, and ways to get into trouble. And, even better, it’s a place to pick up some contraband early on in the game — most notably the time-slowing drug, Aurora.

In this Starfield guide, we’re going to walk you through how to get to Neon before the main campaign ever takes you there.

Where to find Neon’s location in Starfield

Neon is a quick jog over from your home system of Alpha Centauri, and just a 22 Lightyear jump from New Atlantis and Jemison.

Specifically, you’ll find Neon’s location in the system of Volii, on the planet of Volii Alpha. If you open your semi-3D star map, find Alpha Centauri and scan over to the right side a bit more. (Space doesn’t have cardinal directions, but it’s east on the star map, basically). You’ll see the Olympus system and, just a bit further: Volii.

Click into the Volii system and select Volii Alpha, the massive blue planet. Here you’ll find only one location (as it the rest of the planet is just water). Select the city and make your landing.

Once your ship touches down, walk across the long platform, into the hallway, and up the elevator. When those doors open, you’ll be in Starfield’s version of Blade Runner.

What to do in Neon

The biggest reason you’ll have to head to Neon in the early parts of Starfield is the “All That Money Can Buy” quest, which is the game’s sixth mission. Without spoiling it, this mission will see you adventure off with Walter — the rich guy who bankrolls Constellation — in an effort to purchase another artifact from a mysterious buyer.

But there are a few other reasons why you might want to come to Neon early. There are loads of shops, for example, including a Trade Authority that will buy all of your stuff, no questions asked (assuming you can get the contraband through Neon’s scanners when flying in).

Then there’s the Astral Lounge, where you can hire a companion — the beloved Mickey Caviar — and some other crew mates for some assistance on your adventure. By talking to the bartender, Boone Morgan, you can also pick up some Aurora. This drug is illegal in the Settled Systems, meaning you’ll get it taken from you if you go through a scanner without protections. However, it does slow time by 40% for 10 seconds.

Of course there’s plenty of other stuff to do in Starfield, including joining the Ryujin Industries faction and taking on several other questlines.