Where to get new ship modules in Starfield

Starfield lets you tweak your ships as much as you want — or can afford — with the Ship Builder. Accessing it at a spaceport lets you add ship modules to your ship and rearrange its layout into whatever you want. But not every spaceport has every ship module available.

Our Starfield ship modules guide will explain where to buy ship modules and why not every spaceport has every module you might want. Note, by the way, that ship modules are not the same as Ship Parts — the repair kits you use to repair your ship.

Where to find new or different ship modules

Each Ship Services location (or Ship Services Technician) will have a different set of parts available. The selection mostly depends on the size of the settlement — a city like New Atlantis or Neon will have a wider selection than a random space station like The Den. What parts that are there is basically a question of what brands the spaceport sells.

Some locations are very brand specific. The Deimos Staryard around Mars in the Sol system only sells Deimos brand modules, and the spaceport in Hopetown on Polvo in the Valo system only sells HopeTech brand modules. Broadly, this is a question of aesthetics — the cockpits, habs, landing gear, and structural components of each brand are a little different.

Other locations have a mix that seems to depend on if the port is controlled by the UC or the Freestar Collective. The spaceport in New Atlantis on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system — which is in UC space — mostly sells a mix of Deimos and Nova Galactic modules. The port in the Freestar Collective’s Akila City on Akila in the Cheyenne system sells the HopeTech, Stroud-Eklund, and Taiyo brands.

Places like Crimson Fleet’s The Key or the Red Mile are more, shall we say, unaffiliated. You’ll have a wider range of options at those locations — including modules for smuggling contraband.

Ship part locations

The short answer for the best place(s) to go for ship parts is cities — specifically New Atlantis and Akila City (or Neon). They’re controlled by different factions and they’ve got the widest selection of parts.

For a more detailed answer, read on.

The best place to head for ship modules depends on what you’re looking for.

If you’re looking for the deepest selection of a specific brand, your best bet is to head to that brand’s headquarters. For ease here, we’ve group these destinations by first listing the system, followed by the planet, and finally the specific destination:

For Deimos modules, head to Sol / Mars / Deimos Staryard

modules, head to Sol / Mars / Deimos Staryard HopeTech modules can be found in Valo / Polvo / Hopetown

modules can be found in Valo / Polvo / Hopetown Nova Galactic modules are found at Sol / Earth / Nova Galactic Staryard

modules are found at Sol / Earth / Nova Galactic Staryard For Stroud-Ekland modules, go to Narion / Deepala / Stroud-Eklund Staryard

modules, go to Narion / Deepala / Stroud-Eklund Staryard Taiyo Atroneering is a little harder to find. It’s on the second floor of the Trade Tower in Volii / Volii Alpha / Neon (Core)

If you’re looking for a wide selection of multiple brands, head to the big cities:

Alpha Centauri / Jemison / New Atlantis

Cheyenne / Akila / Akila City

Volii / Volii Alpha / Neon

For slightly more narrow selections, you can head to the smaller settlements like:

Sol / Mars / Cydonia

Sol / Saturn / Titan / New Homestead

Alpha Centauri / Gagarin / Gagarin Landing

Wolf / Chthonia / The Den

Narion / Deepala / The Clinic

Porrima / Porrima II / Paradiso

And if you’re looking for more of a no-questions-asked shopping experience, check out:

Porrima / Porrima III / Red Mile

Or, if you’re affiliated with the Crimson Fleet faction: