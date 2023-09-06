Getting rid of your outposts in Starfield is almost as important as building new ouposts.

When you first start out in Starfield, you’ll only be able to build a handful of outposts on planets, and you won’t be able to increase that limit until many hours into your save. Trying to figure out how to get rid of an existing outpost so you can replace it with a new one can be a bit frustrating, as the game doesn’t make it immediately obvious to you.

In this Starfield guide, we’ll tell you how to delete outposts so you can clear up a spot for another.

How to delete an outpost in Starfield

There are two main reasons you’d want to delete an outpost in Starfield. The first is that your planetary map is getting cluttered with outpost icons, and you want to simplify things to ease your memory. The second — and most important reason — is that you want to build another outpost at a different location, but have already used too many outpost slots.

To delete an outpost, you need to physically go up to that outpost’s beacon. When looking at the beacon, you’ll see two options: build (A on Xbox and E on PC) and rename (X on Xbox and R on PC). However, if you look closely, you’ll also see small, dark text under the rename option, which says “remove outpost.”

Instead of just clicking it, hold down the button to rename your outpost and the game will ask you if you want to delete your outpost instead. Hit confirm and your beacon and all nearby buildings will disappear.

Some players have reported seeing small material refunds when deleting recent buildings, but in our testing, you won’t see any of your materials back when you destroy an outpost.

How to make more outposts in Starfield

If you want to build another outpost but are all full, you may be wondering if there’s a way to increase your maximum. Luckily for all the factory fanatics out there, there is a way to increase the number of outposts you can have active at once.

The Planetary Habitation skill is on the bottom of the Science tree — meaning you’ll need to unlock branches two and three first — but is all but mandatory for those that want to take outpost building seriously.

Planetary Habitation allows you to build outposts on worlds with extreme conditions and hazards. And each level also increases the maximum number of outposts by a certain number. For example, level one will give you four more outpost slots, while level four will give you 16 more outpost slots. You’ll need to invest a lot of points into the science tree to get there, but it’s a no-brainer pickup for building enthusiasts.