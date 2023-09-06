Where to buy Ship Parts and how to repair your ship in Starfield

Your spaceship in Starfield has health — called hull — just like your character. And your ship has a med pack of its own, too — an item called Ship Parts.

Our Starfield guide to repairing your ship with Ship Parts will explain where to find Ship Parts and how to repair your ship with them.

Also, a quick note: the Ship Parts, the repair item, that we’re talking about here are not the same as ship modules — the literal parts you use to build ships in the Ship Builder.

Where to buy Ship Parts

The first trick to buying Ship Parts is that they’re listed in the Aid section of vendors’ inventory along with food and med packs. A quick way to find them is to sort the vendor’s wares by weight — Ship Parts weigh 10kg so they’re much heavier than anything else and will jump to the top of the list.

As for which vendors sell Ship Parts, you’re looking for basically any storefront — the Trade Authority kiosks don’t seem to sell them. We’ve found Ship Parts at Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City and at the Trade Authority storefronts on Mars and in Neon. You can also find them at the UC Exchange shops in New Atlantis and in Cydonia on Mars.

How to repair your ship with Ship Parts

Ship Parts repair damage to your ship’s hull. In a space fight, your shields absorb damage first. Once your shields are depleted, your hull starts to take damage. When your hull’s damage reaches zero, your ship explodes.

When that happens, you’ll see a prompt under your hull display in the bottom right corner of your HUD. Clicking the right thumbstick (RS) on console will use a Ship Parts repair kit to restore 4% of your hull per second for 10 seconds.

You can also use Ship Parts to repair your hull from the Ship menu. If your hull has been damaged and you have Ship Parts, you’ll see a prompt (also in the lower right corner) to repair.

How to repair your ship without Ship Parts

If you don’t have any Ship Parts, the only way to repair your ship is to head to a spaceport and talk to the Ship Services Technician on duty. There, you can repair all damage to your ship for 1,000 credits.