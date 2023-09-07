Starfield ‘Alternating Currents’ quest walkthrough

In Starfield, the side quest “Alternating Currents” will beging immediately after you complete the “Tapping the Grid” side quest in The Well under New Atlantis.

After talking to Louisa again, she’ll lead you to the Trade Authority in The Well. After talking to Zoe, it’ll be clear they don’t really get along. When their conversation ends, you’ll be tasked with finding even more junction boxes.

‘Alternating Currents’ junction box locations

From the Trade Authority entrance, head left and up the stairs. Once you’re up the stairs, you’ll notice the blue quest marker will point directly above you, but how do you get up there? You jump. Scale up toward the marker by leaping from the nearby machines like so:

You can also boost pack your way up, if you have the Boost Pack Training skill. (We double-jumped and suddenly our character had their spacesuit on, allowing them to boost up to the box.)

Once you interact with that junction box, you’ll be prompted to find box 45A or 47B. Zoe wants you to open junction box 47B, which is found along the scaffolding on the same floor around the corner, as she says. Louisa wants you to find junction box 45A, which can be trickier to find. Note that there is no difference between which junction box you pick. The associated NPC will just be a bit more smug that you sided with their choice.

Junction box 45A location

From outside of the Trade Authority building, jump up to the green balcony on the left. Junction box 45A is through this door around the corner:

Final junction box location

The last junction box is attached to the right side of CJ’s, a building in the Residential District in New Atlantis (outside of The Well). The quest marker should direct you to it quickly, especially since the topside of New Atlantis isn’t riddled with different layers of elevation. Whew.

How to access the apartment in ‘Alternating Currents’

After you find the last junction box and follow the quest markers, you’ll be instructed to “access the apartment,” which will require you to lockpick a door, so make sure you have a digipick on hand. It’s a novice-level lock, so it shouldn’t give you too much trouble.

Once you’re inside, you can download the files from the marked computer right in front of the door. With the evidence in hand, you can turn it into Louisa or Zoe.

‘Alternating Currents’ choice: Louisa or Zoe?

From our experience, it doesn’t appear to matter who you choose to side with. You get the same rewards (2,500 credits and 75 XP) whether or not to turn it into Louisa or Zoe.