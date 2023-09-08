How to rename ships and change your Home Ship in Starfield

As you build a fleet of ships that you own in Starfield (which earns you an achievement), you’ll have to manage which one you’re flying at any given time, which means changing your Home Ship. And, to keep track of which ship is which (or just because) you might want to rename your ships too, too.

Our Starfield guide will teach you how to change your Home Ship and how to rename ships in your fleet.

How to change your Home Ship in Starfield

In Starfield, your Home Ship is just the ship that’s currently active that you fly around in. You can own (or steal) multiple ships, but you can only have one active at a time.

There are plenty of reasons you’d want to change your Home Ship over the course of a game. For example, you might use the Ship Builder to equip different ships for different purposes — like hauling cargo, fighting, or smuggling contraband. Or maybe you’ve just stolen an enemy ship and it became your Home Ship by default.

To switch back, you’ll need to head to a spaceport and talk to a Ship Services Technician. There, you can choose either “I’d like to view and modify my ships” or “let me see what ships you have for sale.” In that menu, scroll through your ships to find the one you’d like to set as your Home Ship and hit the menu button.

When you swap out your Home Ships, as much of your cargo and crew will transfer as can fit on the new ship.

How to rename a ship in Starfield

Maybe the name Frontier just isn’t doing it for you anymore or maybe you’ve stolen a ship and would like to name it something better than the previous owner had chosen. No matter the reason, there is a way to rename your ship. To do it, you’ll have to head in to the Ship Builder.

Note: If it’s a stolen ship, you’ll have to register it first.

At a Ship Services Technician, choose the “I’d like to view and modify my ships” option and then hit X to open the Ship Builder.

You don’t have to change anything about your ship. Just hit the menu button to open the Flight Check. With that open, you can hit the X button to rename your ship (for free).

When you’re entered the new name, just confirm with the A button, and hit the menu button to close out of the Ship Builder. (If you have any errors, you’ll have to resolve those first.)