 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to hit the Almagest jackpot in Starfield

Where to find the code you need to open the jackpot backend

By Julia Lee
/ new
A Starfield ship approaches the Almagest in space Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

One of the coolest locations in Starfield is the Almagest, a floating space station in the Olympus star system.

Inside, you’ll find a handful of level eight enemies (with a level 22 boss) floating around in zero gravity to take out, as well as loot. Notably, there’s a “jackpot backend” inside, which requires you to enter a code to get its loot. Below, we explain where to find the Almagest and how to open the jackbox backend using the code.

Where to find the Almagest

You can find the Almagest floating in orbit around Nesoi in the Olympus star system. You can find the Olympus star system in the spot marked below, just a short grav jump from the Alpha Centauri system:

A map of the galaxies in Starfield showing where Olympus is. Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

The Almagest is a circular-shaped space station casino. To board it, hail and dock your ship as you would with any other space station.

The Almagest jackpot code

The code is on a computer in the same room as three locked safes and a science crate, above the bar. To get there, head right or left and fly up above in zero gravity.

The entrance to a room with several safes and a computer in Starfield Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

The computer will note that the winning numbers to the jackpot are 12, 19, 36, and 5.

The nearby safes have the usual loot — credits, medpacks, and ammo.

Where to find the Almagest jackpot backend

To find the jackpot backend, while facing the bar in the main area of the Almagest, you’ll need to go left. In the left room, there’s a small square-shaped entryway, partially obscured by a large safe-door-wheel-thing:

A small square-shaped vent in the Almagest in Starfield Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

Head through here to find not only the jackpot backend (which is like a computer attached to the wall), but a crate full of contraband to smuggle out and sell.

A computer terminal in Starfield Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

Once you interact with the jackpot backend, you’ll be prompted to select numbers from a multiple-choice list, so good ahead and hit 12, 19, 36, and 5. Take the payout and you’ll get 3,600 credits for your trouble.

  1. Polygon
  2. Starfield guides
  3. What to do first
  4. Beginner’s guide
  5. Best backgrounds
  6. Best traits
  7. Best side quests to do first

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Starfield’s New Game Plus, explained

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Where to find The Den in the Wolf system in Starfield

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Filed under:

Where to find Trade Authority locations in Starfield

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Filed under:

Where to sell contraband and how to smuggle in Starfield

By Julia Lee and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Help! My partner accidentally had clown sex (in Baldur’s Gate 3)

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Of course, Dbrand made its own Spider-Man-esque PS5 console covers

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon