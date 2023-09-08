How to hit the Almagest jackpot in Starfield

One of the coolest locations in Starfield is the Almagest, a floating space station in the Olympus star system.

Inside, you’ll find a handful of level eight enemies (with a level 22 boss) floating around in zero gravity to take out, as well as loot. Notably, there’s a “jackpot backend” inside, which requires you to enter a code to get its loot. Below, we explain where to find the Almagest and how to open the jackbox backend using the code.

Where to find the Almagest

You can find the Almagest floating in orbit around Nesoi in the Olympus star system. You can find the Olympus star system in the spot marked below, just a short grav jump from the Alpha Centauri system:

The Almagest is a circular-shaped space station casino. To board it, hail and dock your ship as you would with any other space station.

The Almagest jackpot code

The code is on a computer in the same room as three locked safes and a science crate, above the bar. To get there, head right or left and fly up above in zero gravity.

The computer will note that the winning numbers to the jackpot are 12, 19, 36, and 5.

The nearby safes have the usual loot — credits, medpacks, and ammo.

Where to find the Almagest jackpot backend

To find the jackpot backend, while facing the bar in the main area of the Almagest, you’ll need to go left. In the left room, there’s a small square-shaped entryway, partially obscured by a large safe-door-wheel-thing:

Head through here to find not only the jackpot backend (which is like a computer attached to the wall), but a crate full of contraband to smuggle out and sell.

Once you interact with the jackpot backend, you’ll be prompted to select numbers from a multiple-choice list, so good ahead and hit 12, 19, 36, and 5. Take the payout and you’ll get 3,600 credits for your trouble.