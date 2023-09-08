There are tons of locations to visit in Starfield, but few are worth bookmarking more than The Den. Off the beaten path in the Wolf system, The Den is somewhere you’d never even visit if you mostly stuck to the main story missions. But it’s well worth finding, since it’s one of a few places you can easily sell contraband.

In this Starfield guide, we’ll tell you where to find to The Den and how to get to the Wolf system.

Where to find The Den in the Wolf system in Starfield

Like a lot of things in the vast universe of Starfield, The Den is simple to find if you know where to look.

Pull out your map and hit back until you reach the solar systems. Hover over Alpha Centauri but don’t go in. Instead, look up and to your right (we know space doesn’t have cardinal directions, but you know what we mean) — just across from the Sol system — and hover over the star. You’ll find yourself looking at the Wolf system, which is the home of The Den.

Enter into the Wolf system and look on the left side of the map. You’ll find a blue-ish planet called Chthonia, and in orbit around Chthonia, you’ll find The Den. Select The Den and travel over to it. Like with all space stations, it’ll put you far enough away that you’ll need to fly up to within 500m so you can dock.

Once you do so, head inside and enjoy the freedom that this extremely tiny space station allows.

What makes The Den a useful spot in Starfield

The Den offers both a Trade Authority store and a Trade Authority kiosk. This is notable because that’s about 18,000 credits worth of stuff you can sell in a very compact location every day. And with the proximity of your ship (not to mention the chairs you can wait in), you can easily skip 24 hours and sell 18,000 credits more.

However, the real benefit that these stores offer is that, unlike New Atlantis or the far groovier Neon, The Den won’t scan you for contraband or stolen objects. Early in the game, before you have skills that can help you avoid getting boarded for contraband or a shielded cargo hold, The Den is the best spot to get rid of any hot items you’re carrying before returning to other, more settled systems.