How to get adhesive in Starfield

Adhesive will be one of your most important resources in Starfield as you work to build your outposts and customize your weaponry. Unfortunately, adhesive isn’t a resource you can mine for on a planet, so you’ll need to be a little more creative with your acquisition methods.

In this Starfield guide, we’re going to tell you where to find adhesive, why you need it in the first place, and how to get as much of it as you want — as long as you’re on PC.

Where to find adhesive in Starfield

Adhesive isn’t a naturally occurring resource in Starfield — at least not one that you can mine out of the ground. You can find it in some planets, but, unfortunately, it’s very difficult to pin down these plants because you can’t scan for them the way you do iron, tungsten, copper, and other key resources.

You can, however, find some adhesive in the water/swamp areas on the planet Gagarin, which is in the Alpha Centauri system. When you land, open your scanner and look for a Sweetwater Cactus, which essentially just looks like a small, twisted cactus. When you harvest these, you’ll get one adhesive that you can use in crafting.

Foraging is fine, but there is no real adhesive pipeline, and you’ll waste a lot of time if you’re only ever foraging for your adhesive.

Where to buy Adhesive

Unfortunately, your best bet for adhesives is buying it from shops like Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis. You might get lucky with Trade Authority, but adhesive is a rare resource and you tend to only find those as general/resource stores like Jemison Mercantile.

Every day you should be able to find about 11 adhesives at Jemison Mercantile. And when they run out, you can always go wait on a nearby chair or head back to your ship and sleep for 24 hours. When you return, you should be able to buy more. If not, go rest for another 24 and come back.

Adhesive item ID

Starfield has console commands — on PC at least — that you can use to do a variety of things, like give yourself unlimited carrying capacity or, in this case, give yourself items.

To give yourself adhesive, you’ll need to use its item ID code, which is: 000055B1.

Hit the ` key any time during your Starfield playthrough and you’ll pull up the console command. Here is the full console command to give yourself 20 adhesive in Starfield:

player.additem 000055B1 20

You can copy/paste the code above directly into your console command.

If you want to get more adhesive in a single command, change the 20 on the end of the code provided above to 50, 100, even 1,000. Once you hit enter, you’ll be able to find the resource sitting in your inventory.

It’s worth mentioning that using console commands can disable achievements in Starfield, so be careful if you’re an achievement hunter.

What is adhesive for in Starfield?

You’ll need adhesive for a variety of different items in your outpost and for your crafting stations.

To build the weapon workbench, for example, you’ll need three adhesives. Then, while working in the weapon workbench, you’ll need one adhesive if you want to add a reflex sight or holographic sight to your laser pistol. Like many resources in Starfield, it’s not a basic building block like iron or aluminum, but it shows up often enough that you’re going to end up making a lot of trips to the store if you’re not well-stocked.