Where to store resources in Starfield

There are two universal truths in Starfield: You’ll need a lot of resources if you want to build cool stuff, and resources are very, very heavy. If you’re keen on building outposts or modding weapons, you’ll quickly find you need a way to store resources.

This is especially true if you often buy resources at shops like Jemison Mercantile. In this Starfield guide, we’ll tell you where to store resources so you can free up your inventory space.

How and where to store your resources

Starfield is filled with various chests scattered around areas. Normally your relationship with these chests is one of thievery — taking all the money and guns away from some space pirates, for example — but they can also be used to store your items.

When trying to find space for all your resources, your best bet is to build some chests in your outpost (or getting a bigger cargo container for your ship, since it goes with you everywhere). These crates cost aluminum and “structural material” both of which are very common items that you can get from the stores or out in the world.

When building a chest in your base you can choose between a “storage box” and a “storage crate.” The box is a little bit cheaper, but can only hold 10kg, which is almost nothing. The crates are a bit more expensive but each can hold 150kg. That means if you make a room in your base with 10 crates — which would only cost you 20 aluminum and 40 structural materials — you could hold 1,500kg total in that room. That’s a lot of bang for your buck!

Where to find unlimited storage

Other Bethesda games have had options for unlimited storage, which can make building out your bases both easy and convenient. Starfield also has some means for unlimited resource storage, but none are particularly convenient.

In the basement of the Lodge, you’ll find a storage crate and a storage box near a bunch of crafting stations. Both of these chests have unlimited storage. We’ve put over 2,000kg of stuff in one of them and it never gave us a “full” prompt. In fact, the chests have no indication of any weight limit like other chests do.

There is another unlimited storage chest in the Lodge: the safe in your room. If you’ve finished “The Old Neighborhood” quest, talk to Noel and she’ll show you your room if you ask. The safe is in the corner across from the bed.

As far as we can tell, these are the only unlimited storage options in Starfield, which means you’re need to fast travel a lot if you decide to store all your resources in the Lodge. (It’s worth a reminder here that you can’t fast travel while encumbered, which means you’ll need to very slowly transport your resources to and from the Lodge if you don’t feel like walking to the New Atlantis spaceport every time.)

How to remove encumbrance (for PC players only)

Starfield has console commands on PC, which you can use to spawn in items, give yourself superpowers, and auto-complete quests. These console commands can also change your max encumbrance weight, which makes the game far less obnoxious if you’re an outpost builder or resource hoarder.

To change your encumbrance, hit the ` button on your keyboard to pull the console command menu up. Then type this exactly (you can copy/paste the following command for ease, sans bullet point):

player.setav carryweight 25000

Once in, hit enter and open your menu. You should see that your carrying capacity is now 25,000 (plus any bonus capacity you have from skills or gear). If you want that number to be higher — say 100,000 or even 1,000,000 — you can change the 25,000 value on the end of the command.

It’s also worth mentioning here that some commands can disable achievements, so if you care about those, be sure the convenience factor is worth it for you before you hit enter on that command.