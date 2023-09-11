 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What happens to your old ship when you get a new one in Starfield

Build a fleet of ships (without losing your old one)

Starfield the spaceship Frontier landing at Akila City spaceport Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon
Part of Starfield walkthrough and guides

Starfield lets you amass your own fleet of ships — either by buying new ones or stealing them. But it’s not immediately clear what happens to your old ship when you get a new one.

Our Starfield guide to managing your fleet of ships will help you find your old ship when you acquire a new one — by any means.

What happens to your old ship when you get a new one?

You’ll get new ships by buying them at a spaceport or by stealing them from enemies (or by starting a New Game+). Acquiring a new ship in Starfield makes your old ship just kind of... disappear without any fanfare. When you steal a ship, you’ll even watch your old ship just fly away.

Taking control of a new ship doesn’t replace your old one. While you can only have one active Home Ship at a time, every ship you own exists out there somewhere. And you can switch between them at any time by visiting either a Ship Services location at a spaceport or by building a Landing Pad with Ship Builder at an outpost. There, you can switch back to your old ship by changing your Home Ship, or by selling your new ship for cash.

Starfield walkthrough and guides

