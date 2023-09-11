What happens to your old ship when you get a new one in Starfield

Starfield lets you amass your own fleet of ships — either by buying new ones or stealing them. But it’s not immediately clear what happens to your old ship when you get a new one.
Our Starfield guide to managing your fleet of ships will help you find your old ship when you acquire a new one — by any means.
What happens to your old ship when you get a new one?
You’ll get new ships by buying them at a spaceport or by stealing them from enemies (or by starting a New Game+). Acquiring a new ship in Starfield makes your old ship just kind of... disappear without any fanfare. When you steal a ship, you’ll even watch your old ship just fly away.
Taking control of a new ship doesn’t replace your old one. While you can only have one active Home Ship at a time, every ship you own exists out there somewhere. And you can switch between them at any time by visiting either a Ship Services location at a spaceport or by building a Landing Pad with Ship Builder at an outpost. There, you can switch back to your old ship by changing your Home Ship, or by selling your new ship for cash.
