How to get titanium in Starfield

Titanium is a very rare resource in Starfield, and one you’ll want to start gathering right away if you want to mod out your gear and build outposts. The issue is that titanium can be hard to find — at least on planets that aren’t blazing infernos or frigid popsicles.

In this Starfield guide, we’ll show you how to get titanium, where to buy titanium, and explain why you want as much titanium you can get.

Where to find titanium in Starfield

Titanium is classified as a “rare” material in Starfield, and you’re going to have a much better time finding it if you’ve invested in two skills: Scanning and Planetary Habitation, both of which are in the Science tree.

If you don’t have the Scanning skill leveled to the second rank, you won’t be able to see titanium deposits on planets when you’re scanning from space. However, you will be able to land on the planet and find the deposits with your hand scanner — it will just take a lot longer if you don’t know exactly where to land.

But extreme environments are the real problem with titanium, and are why you’ll need Planetary Habitation if you want to set up a titanium empire. With this skill, you’ll be able to overcome more and more extreme environments as you level it up, starting with extreme hot and cold. Unfortunately, Planetary Habitation is a Master-level Science skill, whereas Scanning is only an Advanced skill. Basically: If you really want to become a master of titanium, you’re going to need to invest a lot of points into Science.

However, there is one massive “but” in the titanium conversation, and that’s the moon Vega II-B, in the Vega system. Of all the planets we surveyed, this is the only one to have titanium and a non-extreme environment. That means that you can fly up to Vega II-B mere hours into your playthrough and plant your flag in a titanium mine. The beauty of Vega II-B isn’t just that it’s temperate, but that it’s also packed with titanium. If you haven’t leveled up the Scanning skill to the second rank yet, simply land in a space that looks empty and pull out your outpost beacon. Chances are you’ll be in range of some titanium.

Now, thankfully, you won’t be low-level forever, and you’ll eventually earn those Science skills and be able to create an outpost wherever you want. When you’re able to build on extreme environment locations, check out these heavenly bodies as well:

Pluto in the Sol system

in the Sol system Titan , a moon of Jupiter in the Sol system

, a moon of Jupiter in the Sol system Copernicus II in the Copernicus system

in the Copernicus system Guniibuu VI-e , a moon of Guniibuu VI in the Guniibuu system

, a moon of Guniibuu VI in the Guniibuu system Guniibuu VI-d , a moon of Guniibuu VI in the Guniibuu system

, a moon of Guniibuu VI in the Guniibuu system Procyon II in the Procyon A system

Where to buy titanium

You can (and should) buy titanium from all the usual resource shops in Starfield: Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis, the UC Exchange in Cydonia, and the Mining League in Neon. You might also get lucky with your local Trade Authority, so it’s worth popping in to see.

Every day of in-game time you should be able to find quite a bit of titanium at Jemison Mercantile — for the low price of only 12 credits per lump, which is a steal for a rare resource. And when they run out, you can always go wait on a nearby chair or head back to your ship and sleep for 24 hours. When you return, you should be able to buy more. If not, go rest for another 24 and come back.

Titanium item ID

Starfield has console commands — on PC at least — that you can use to do a variety of things, like give yourself unlimited storage or, in this case, give yourself specific items.

To give yourself titanium, you’ll need to use its item ID code, which is: 0000556D.

Hit the ` key any time during your Starfield playthrough and you’ll pull up the console command. Here is the full console command to give yourself 20 titanium in Starfield:

player.additem 0000556D 20

You can copy/paste the code above directly into your console command, sans bullet point.

If you want to get more titanium in a single command, change the 20 on the end of the code provided above to 50, 100, even 1,000. Once you hit enter, you’ll be able to find the resource sitting in your inventory.

It’s worth mentioning that using console commands can disable achievements in Starfield, so be careful if you’re an achievement hunter.

What is titanium used for in Starfield?

You’ll primarily need titanium for modding your suits and weapons in Starfield, as well as building some parts of your hab.

Turning your Equinox laser rifle into a fully automatic laser rifle, for example, will run you four titanium. Researching better turrets for your base? Nine titanium. Improved batteries and magazines for your weapons? Five titanium. And slapping an Exo Servos mod on your spacesuit will run you three titanium.

Titanium isn’t the lifeblood of your outpost the way tungsten, iron, and aluminum are. However, you will need quite a bit of it if you want to push your gear to be the best it can be.