Starfield ‘Burden of Proof’ all evidence locations, quest steps

Starfield’s “Burden of Proof” has you infiltrating the Crimson Fleet on behalf of UC Sysdef in search of incriminating evidence that can jettison the fleet’s operations.

It’s fair to say UC Sysdef isn’t the coolest faction to join in the galaxy, especially when you consider all of the other cohorts vying for your attention — so it’s good to have a meaty quest that neatly complements your progression through the story.

Here’s where to find all evidence locations in “Burden of Proof”, and the rewards for doing so.

How to start the ‘Burden of Proof’ quest and how it works

To kick off the “Burden of Proof” questline, you need to catch the attention of UC Sysdef. There are two ways to go about this:

The first and least morally questionable way would be to join the UC Vanguard by visiting the organisation’s headquarters in the Mast District of New Atlantis and completing the piloting exam and subsequent probation mission. Once the Vanguard has allowed you into the fold, you will be given the option to dock with one of their ships and help out the cause. Alternatively, if you’re more of a mischievous player, you can simply commit some crimes and get yourself arrested in UC territory. Once you’re in jail, the UC Sysdef will offer you the chance to help wipe out the Crimson Fleet by going undercover.

Whichever you choose, you’ll find yourself headed for a ship called the UC Vigilance to talk to their head of operations, Commander Ikande. Here, you’ll also meet Lieutenant Toft, who will take the evidence off your hands as you find it. Every time you return some proof to the Toft, you’ll earn some cold hard credits and a few morsels of XP, which helps sweeten the deal.

One disclaimer before we get into the list is that some of the quest-based evidence is missable, as you won’t be able to return to certain areas after you depart, so be wary of this as you progress.

The Naeva Meetup

Location: Cydonia/ Mars/Sol System (during Deep Cover)

Before you begin your Crimson Fleet cosplay, you’ll be able to find the first piece of evidence sitting on a desk behind the contact in the Deep Cover mission, Adler Kemp. Right behind Kemp on a messy table in the Broken Spear bar on Cydonia, you can grab The Naeva Meetup (Evidence) and be on your way.

Carter’s Gig

Location: The Lock Prison/ Suvorov/ Kryx System (during Echoes of the Past)

You’ll find this piece of evidence as you progress through the Echoes of the Past mission in The Lock prison facility. Once you find Kryx’s cell and pry open the lamp, you’ll be directed to lockers located in the prison’s wing of showers. Open up Carter’s locker, and you’ll see the Carter’s Gig (Evidence) inside.

Warden’s Log

Location: The Lock Prison/ Survov/ Kryx System (during Echoes of the Past)

Towards the end of the Echoes of the Past mission, after taking on some enemies in the prison’s barracks, you’ll find yourself in the Warden’s Office. The Warden’s Log (Evidence) is located on some filing cabinets next to the intercom you use to talk to Crimson Fleet Captain Delgado. Pick it up, and you’re good to board your exit vehicle and escape from The Lock.

Request Denied

Location: Siren of Stars Cruiseliner/ Aranae system (During Breaking the Bank)

Right after talking to Rokov, you can head up through the crew’s portion of the ship, eventually making your way to their quarters. The Captain’s specific room is located next to the Boom Pop! Cherry drink machine, directly ahead of you as you come up the stairs from where you docked. Once in the room, head for the bedroom and look for a shelf to the left of the bed. Here, you’ll find the Request Denied (Evidence) text log.

GalBank Plan

Location: Siren of Stars Cruiseliner/ Aranae system (During Breaking the Bank)

During this mission, you’ll hear a lot of smack talk about Larry Dumbrosky, most notably from the keeper of our next piece of evidence, Gabriel Vera. You’ll first find Vera on the lower floor of the party zone, just outside the VIP section on the Siren of Stars. In your first meeting, he’ll essentially tell you to go away. Never fear, though, as progressing the mission gives you another opportunity to talk to Vera, this time in the privacy of his room.

It’s important here to avoid thinking with your gun and talk things through until he offers you information for 2,500 credits. There is no option to Persuade, so stomach the cost, and the Galbank Plan (Evidence) will be added to your inventory.

Huan’s Talk

Location: The Well/ New Atlantis / Alpha Centauri (During The Best There Is)

During The Best There Is, you’ll speak to Huan in the cafeteria area of The Well. Instead of going straight to their ship to progress the mission, make your way over to Kay’s House, which is an eatery nearby. Head through the plastic doors on the bottom floor and into the kitchen. Located directly ahead of you on a bench is the Huan’s Plan (Evidence) audio log.

Eubanks & Woods

Location: SY-920 Ship/ Luyten Star/ (During The Best There Is)

As you make your way through the SY-920, you’ll eventually find Dr. Gabriel Vogal in their lab. Instead of going right up to him, keep moving forward through the set of doors at the back of the lab. In this room, veer left and find the Eubanks & Woods (Evidence) sitting on a wheeled cart in the corner of the room.

The Big Score

Location: Neon/ Volii Alpha/ Volii System (During Absolute Power)

During the Absolute Power mission, you’ll be sent to meet with Estelle Vincent at Madame Sauvage’s Place in Ebbside on Neon. Once in the building, don’t go straight for the contact and instead make a beeline for the bar. Enter the doors to the left of the bar and take a right turn. The Big Score (Evidence) audio log sits on top of a cabinet between the two beds in the room.

Meeting with Bayu

Location: Neon/ Volii Alpha/ Volii System (During Absolute Power)

Right after your meeting with Estelle Vincent in the Absolute Power questline, you’ll be sent to a few locations. For this next piece of evidence, follow the optional objective called ‘Locate evidence to extort Ayumi Komiko’. This will not only give you an edge later in the mission but also reward you with another delicious morsel of legally incriminating information to give to the UC.

Go to the business block elevator located to the right of the Astral Lounge, and select Generdyne Industries, where you can talk to Ji Nashida at the front desk. There will be a persuasion check involved, so be sure to save before you begin talking. Ask about Ayumi Komiko, pass the check, and head to the private office further in the building. Inside, you’ll find a safe with the Meeting with Bayu (Evidence) inside. Crouch and make sure you’re hidden, then snag it while no one is looking.

Ayumi’s Offer

Location: Neon/ Volii Alpha/ Volii System (During Absolute Power)

The next piece of evidence is located in Euphorika’s private lounge, which you’ll already need to gain access to for the Absolute Power mission. To get inside, talk to Myka the bartender and pay the 5,000 credit entrance fee. Once in the private lounge, get behind the bar. Sitting on a shelf next to a fancy ice bucket is the Ayumi’s Offer (Evidence) audio log.

Message for Bog

Location: Abandoned Ecliptic Garrison / Groombridge VI-B/ Groombridge System (During Reclaiming the Past side quest)

During your time on board The Key you’ll find yourself in conversation with its bartender, Bog. Talk to him enough and he’ll send you on an optional adventure to collect a ring from his long-lost love, Maddie. This quest, Reclaiming the Past, has some precious evidence in it.

Follow the quest marker to an Abandoned Ecliptic Garrison and prepare to be the butt of the joke - as this garrison is very much not abandoned. Fight your way up to the building at the top of the hill and enter the main hub, which is the same location where you’ll likely fight the boss of the area. Look for a yellow military crate in the centre of the room. Inside, you’ll find Maddie’s Ring, a load of loot and the Message for Bog (Evidence) log.

Gennady Ayton

Location: The Clinic/ orbiting Deepala/ Narion System (During Doctors Orders side quest)

Onboard The Key, you can find Samina working in the medical bay. After a few conversations you’ll find out that they’re in need of some help sourcing their medical supplies. Much like Bog’s quest, Samina will send you on an optional mission that houses some evidence along the way.

Follow the quest marker and go to The Clinic which orbits Deepala in the Narion System. Once there, use your scanner to lead you to Ayton’s office. On top of a stack of servers in the right hand corner of the room is the Gennady Ayton (Evidence) text log.

Kreet Offer

Location: The Den/ Orbiting Chthonia/ Wolf System

If, like me, you already find yourself frequenting The Den to sell your wares to the Trade Authority, you’ll be pleased to hear there is some evidence you can grab next time you swing by. Once you exit your ship, move directly forward to the tables overlooking the bar. On the central table, you can pick up the Kreet Offer (Evidence) text log.

HopeTown Raid

Location: Hopetown / Polvo/ Valo System

This one is extremely straightforward. Once you land in HopeTown, directly ahead of your ship will be the Pit Stop. Go inside and beeline for the bar. On the right hand corner of the bar you can find the HopeTown Raid (Evidence) audio log.

Mira’s Demise

Location: The Key/ orbiting Survorov/ Kryx System

Once again, on board The Key, find your way to the bunks by following the handwritten signs on the walls. At the entrance, keep moving forward until you see a room on your left with a barbell inside. On the left side of that room, next to the bed, is the Mira’s Demise (Evidence) audio log.

Request A17

Location: The Key/ orbiting Survorov/ Kryx System

In the main trade area of The Key, go into Jasmine Durand’s office. In the right corner, next to some duffels in a toaster-like piece of hardware, you can find the Request A17 (Evidence) log.

Voss’s Parts

Location: The Key/ orbiting Survorov/ Kryx System

Above the Command Centre on The Key is Delgado’s office. Enter the door, turn left and head towards his computer in the corner of the room. Sitting in a holder to the left of Delgado’s computer is the Voss’s Parts (Evidence).

Chunks Heist

Location: Red Mile/ Porrima III/ Porrima System

For this piece of evidence you’ll need to make your way to Porrima III and search across the planet for a landing location called the Red Mile. Exiting your ship, it will be the only building in sight so head in the front door. Veer left into the main gambling area, and on the left corner of the bar, you’ll find Chunks Heist (Evidence).

Chiroptera

Location: Gagarin’s Landing/ Gagarin/ Alpha Centauri

Our next piece of evidence is conveniently located in the Alpha Centauri system, a stone’s throw from New Atlantis. Land at the Gagargin’s Landing marker on the planet Gagarin and move towards the built-up complex. Keep going straight until you find some stairs and go down them. Walk straight past the Centauri Mills building to a red-hued bar run by a character named Lizzy Ajello. On the right corner of the bar, you can pick up the Chiroptera (Evidence) audio log.

GBLR013: Mortem Orbire

Location: The Legacy Ship/ orbiting Bannoc IV/ Bannoc (During Eye of the Storm)

Disclaimer: During the events of Eye of the Storm, you will be asked to make a choice that will limit your access to certain quests after the fact. We recommend collecting the extra pieces of evidence before taking on this final mission if you are a completionist who wants to hand them all in.

Once you’ve landed on The Legacy, you’ll face an onslaught of robotic enemies as you make your way through the vault. The final piece of evidence is found in the vault’s control room, next to the body of Jasper Kryx. On the floor (next to a stash of tasty credstiks), you can collect the GBLR013: Mortem Orbire (Evidence) log and complete your collection.

Burden of Proof rewards, quest ending explained

Once you’ve nabbed all the evidence, you can return to the UC Vigilance to talk to Lieutenant Toft one final time. Before you throw everything you have at them and gain your reward, you’ll first need to exhaust their dialogue options, if you haven’t already.

Toft will give you the full run-through of their life before joining the UC Sysdef, including the rogue decisions from their youth. Once you’ve learned about their not-so-squeaky-clean past, you can hand in your final bits of evidence and earn a legendary pistol called the Memento Mori.