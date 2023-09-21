Starfield ‘Eye of the Storm’ quest walkthrough, how to make the best choice

Starfield’s “Eye of the Storm” is the penultimate Faction mission for the Crimson Fleet. In it, you’ll finally find Kryx’s Legacy that Delgado has been searching for.

There’s a pretty common bug that will prevent you from completing the mission, though. And, at the end, you’re asked to make a pretty big choice that (eventually ... kinda) affects the balance of power in the Settled Systems.

Our Starfield “Eye of the Storm” quest walkthrough will take you through each step of the faction mission, help you avoid or fix the bug, and explain which faction to side with at the end.

“Eye of the Storm” quest walkthrough

The “Eye of the Storm” mission finally brings you to Kryx’s legacy and the Legacy. The majority of the mission takes place on the ship — where you’ll just have to follow your HUD marker — but there’s some stuff to do first.

On The Key, you’ll speak with Delgado (and Jazz) who will help you install both the Comspike Module and the Conduction Grid Module. You got the Comspike during “The Best There Is” and the Conduction Grid during “Absolute Power.”

To install the two modules, you’ll just have to place them on a weapon attachment point in the Ship Builder.

Once they’re both installed, you’ll proceed to the UC Vigilance for a quick check-in and then proceed to Bannoc IV where you’ll board the Galbank transport Legacy.

The challenge here is to get through Bannoc IV’s storms before your ship explodes. Use your ship’s boost and steer around the asteroids.

On this ship, keep following your HUD on the way to locate a transfer module and open the vault door.

Around this point, you’ll start running into (a lot of) robots and automated turrets. Just keep following your HUD to locate the Vault Control Center and the body of Jasper Kryx.

The next objective will be to retrieve Jasper Kryx’s possessions, but before you do, it’s a good idea to make a new save. There’s a bug in the mission that takes a bit of work to get around, and a save here will make that easier. We’ll discuss the bug in more detail during the next section.

You’ll be prompted to listen to Kryx’s recording next. There are actually three recordings to listen to, and, to avoid triggering the bug, you’ll have to listen to each of them all the way through. There’s the GBLR013: Mortem Obire (Evidence) recording on the floor next to Jasper (one of many Burden of Proof evidence pieces to find), the GBLR011: The Waiting Game on the console in front of him, and the GBLR012: No Return recording on the console to his left.

You’ll get the reroute ship’s power objective after you listen to the first recording. Again — make sure you listen to all three recordings first. That way, you’ll have a much easier time when you go to access the Legacy’s credit reserves and you won’t get hung up when you download the Legacy’s credit reserves.

If you manage to avoid the bug, you just have to wait for the transfer process to complete, remove transfer modules and data core, and then escape the Legacy.

We’ll talk about what happens when you bring Kryx’s Legacy to the UC Vigilance or to The Key below — but first, if you do encounter the bug, here’s how to fix.

How to fix the “Eye of the Storm” bug during the listen to Kryx’s recording or wait for transfer process steps

Chances are, you’re reading this guide because of a bug that (frequently) pops up at the end of the “Eye of the Storm” mission. There are a few things you need to do both to fix the bug and avoid it happening again.

Load a save from before you rerouted the ship’s power and play until that objective comes back up. This is your new starting point, so make a new (quick)save here. Shut down the game all the way and restart it. Load the new save we just created. Before you do anything else, you have to listen to each of the three recordings in the vault all the way through. Once you have listened to each recording in its entirety, you should be able to follow the rest of prompts without issue.

If you exit out before you finish any of the recordings, you can always go back into your inventory’s Notes section and replay them. You don’t have to stay in the inventory screen to listen, but we recommend not looting or interacting with much else just to be safe.

You’ll know the mission is proceeding normally if all of the lights in the various credtanks turn blue. If it gets stuck, only the first couple sections will light up and the progress on the download will freeze.

“Eye of the Storm” best choice: Who should you bring Kryx’s Legacy to?

The final grav jump you make to finish the “Eye of the Storm” mission will determine who you side with in the fight between the UC and the Crimson Fleet — and who gets all that money. More importantly, it also determines who you fight during the final faction mission, “Legacy’s End,” and who’s aggressive toward you for the rest of the game.

If you choose to fly to Sagan and the UC , the Crimson Fleet will remain hostile to you for the rest of the game (until you reset with a New Game+). You’ll lose access to The Key and the Crimson Fleet Mission Board.

, the Crimson Fleet will remain hostile to you for the rest of the game (until you reset with a New Game+). You’ll lose access to The Key and the Crimson Fleet Mission Board. If you choose to head to Kryx and the Crimson Fleet, the UC SecDef will be upset with you from then on, but you do not lose access to UC space — just the Vigilance and the SecDef Mission Board. You can even continue along the UC Vanguard faction missions. Your Constellation companions will be pretty upset with you, though.

Whoever you side with, you’ll walk away with a reward of 250,000 credits.