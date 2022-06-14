 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Netflix teases Stranger Things 4 finale in first look images

Final episodes of season 4 are due on July 1

By Oli Welsh
Characters gather round a table in Stranger Things 4 Image: Netflix

Netflix has released a batch of images that preview the epic conclusion of the current season of one of the streamer’s biggest hit series, Stranger Things.

The 1980s-set fantasy-horror show will wind up its fourth season with two special episodes releasing on July 1 — the eighth and ninth episodes, together known as Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Netflix says the two episodes run nearly four hours between them.

So far, Stranger Things 4 has been strong on horror, but weak on the group dynamics of the characters that made early seasons such a joy. Hopefully these final two episodes can fix that, as well as answering some of our biggest questions about the conclusion of the storyline.

