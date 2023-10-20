W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau contains 35 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But finding every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy the Sensor Badge from the Poplin Shop there. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Wonder Seed locations

There are 35 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau.

Welcome to the Flower Kingdom!

There are two Wonder Seeds in Welcome to the Flower Kingdom!

About halfway through the level, you’ll find a Wonder Flower. At the end of that hallucinogenic sequence, you’ll find a Wonder Seed floating above a fountain.

You’ll get the other for completing the level.

Piranha Plants on Parade

There are three Wonder Seeds in Piranha Plants on Parade.

You’ll receive the first at the end of the level’s Wonder Flower musical number.

You’ll get the second for completing the level normally.

For the third, you’ll have to replay the level. After the musical number, use the note blocks to jump up on the angled pipe on the right above the screen heading to the left. Go through the pipe at the far left, and then make your way all the way to the right in the foreground — you’ll pass the normal exit.

Duck through the next pipe you come to — it’s a ways to the right — and complete the level again at the second flagpole for the third Wonder Seed.

Scram, Skedaddlers!

There are two Wonder Seeds in Scram, Skedaddlers!

Just past this level’s checkpoint, you’ll find a Skedaddler with a Wonder Flower. In that Super Star sequence, you’ll chase down a Skedaddler carrying the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second for completing the level.

Bulrush Coming Through!

There are three Wonder Seeds in Bulrush Coming Through!

You’ll get one for completing the level normally.

The other two require you to trigger the Wonder Flower. Just past the checkpoint, you’ll see a set of unbreakable blocks with something glowing behind. Continue to the right and lure the Bulrush you find back to the left. It’ll jump and destroy the blocks, exposing the Wonder Flower.

Ride the Bulrush stampede through the level — past the original flag. Stay on to the end and you’ll find the second Wonder Seed on top of some clouds.

You’ll get the third Wonder Seed for completing the level at the new, extra tall flagpole.

Here Come the Hoppos

There are two Wonder Seeds to find in Here Come the Hoppos.

Near the end of the level, you’ll find a Wonder Flower hidden in another, smaller flower.

Bounce your way past the smaller Hoppos until you reach the oversized one. You’ll be able to collect the first Wonder Seed from it.

You collect the second Wonder Seed by completing the level.

Rolla Koopa Derby

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Rolla Koopa Derby.

Near the end of the level, you’ll pass by the base of a huge tree. Grab the pull cord with Y to reveal the level’s Wonder Flower.

Collect the five Wonder Tokens on the shimmering ramps to reveal the Wonder Seed at the top of the tree.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Swamp Pipe Crawl

There are two Wonder Seeds to find in Swamp Pipe Crawl.

Just past this level’s checkpoint, there will be a pair of short pipes you can push. Push the first pipe — the one on the ground — all the way to the right. Hop over the one on the ledge and then push it to the right as well, across the first pipe. It will fall onto the fitting and reveal the Wonder Flower.

Ride the pipe-worms to the end to find this Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second for completing the level.

Angry Spikes and Sinkin’ Pipes

There are two Wonder Seeds to find in Angry Spikes and Sinkin’ Pipes.

Past the level’s checkpoint, you’ll pass a Pow Block and come to a short row of Note Blocks. Stand on the pipe at the left end of the Note Blocks, and it will start to sink. Ride it down and off the screen.

As you fall, you’ll pass through a Wonder Flower. Survive the Spikes’ musical number to collect the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Bulrush Express

There are three Wonder Seeds to find in Bulrush Express.

Ride this level’s stampede of Bulrushes and survive to the end to collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get a second for hitting the flagpole at the end.

The third seed requires you to be either Elephant Mario or Drill Mario at the end of the stampeded ride. Smash through the rows of bricks to the right of the exit pipe to find a different pipe.

The one leads you to one last Bulrush. Ride it across the spikes to a different flagpole where you’ll receive the final Wonder Seed.

Sproings in the Twilight Forest

You’ll have to collect the third Wonder Seed in Bulrush Express to find the path to Sproings in the Twilight Forest. When you do, there are two Wonder Seeds to collect.

Just past the checkpoint, you’ll find a Sproing with a glowing head — jump on it to reveal the level’s Wonder Flower.

Make your way through the level until almost the end — if you reach the flagpole, you’ve gone to far. Look for a pair of trees, and stand in the middle. Duck, and the Wonder Seed will drop down to where you can reach it.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed when you complete the level.

Cosmic Hoppos

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Cosmic Hoppos.

At the very end of the level, instead of jumping to the flagpole, use the Hoppo to jump back to the left.

Use the Hoppos and a snail shell to hit the glowing spot on the left wall to reveal the level’s Wonder Flower.

You’ll find the first Wonder Seed at the end of a zero-G area.

You’ll receive the second when you complete the level.

Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap 1

Complete this level to earn its Wonder Seed.

Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump 1

Climb to the top of the level with the Wall-Climb Jump Badge to pick up this level’s Wonder Seed.

Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run 1

Complete this level to earn its Wonder Seed.

Wiggler Race: Mountaineering!

Defeat the Wiggler in the race, and it’ll reward you with this level’s Wonder Seed.

Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace

There is one Wonder Seed and one Royal Seed to find in the Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace.

This level’s Wonder Seed is directly below the checkpoint flag — you’ll have to head to the right and then duck through the pipe to reach it.

Survive the falling pipes to collect the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the Royal Seed for defeating Bowser Jr.

KO Arena: Pipe-Rock Rumble

Defeat the levels of Goombas, Walking Piranha Plants, and Bulrushes to collect this Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Hurry, Hurry

Hit the timer block, and dash to the end of the level to collect this Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Wonder Token Tunes

Once you collect all five Wonder Tokens, this level’s Wonder Seed will appear.

Break Time!: Pop Up, Hoppo!

You’ll have to run along under the Hoppo to hit the springs with the right timing — hit the blue and red springs from below just as the Hoppo passes over them to launch it into the gap on the right. Use it to bounce up and collect this level’s Wonder Seed.

Badge House in Pipe-Rock Plateau

There are no Wonder Seeds in Badge House in Pipe-Rock Plateau.

Poplin Shop

This world’s Poplin Shop sells one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds of Super Mario Bros. Wonder as well. You can jump to Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, and Deep Magma Bog. Check back later for guides to the Petal Isles or Special World.