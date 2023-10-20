Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks contains 30 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks Wonder Seed locations

There are 30 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks.

Outmaway Valley

There are three Wonder Seeds to find in Outmaway Valley. You’ll have to play it twice to collect all three.

You’ll receive the first for completing the level normally (without collecting the Wonder Flower).

Near the end of the level, you’ll pass a couple of crooked pipes. There is a large ice block just to the right. Smash it open to find this level’s Wonder Flower.

Ride the giant snowball past the flagpole until you can collect the second Wonder Flower.

You’ll receive the third for completing the level at this new flagpole.

Pokipede Pass

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Pokipede Pass.

After the checkpoint, you’ll have to get past a couple more Pokipedes. Let the third get past you, and it’ll destroy the blocks preventing you from reaching the Wonder Flower.

Pick it up and work your way through the blizzard to the right, and then up and to the left to collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Condarts Away!

There are two Wonder Seeds to find in Condarts Away!

Near the end of the level, you’ll come to an icy platform with a pair of yellow pipes on the right. Wall jump up to the platforms above you to find this level’s Wonder Flower.

This will start a bird’s-eye view section. Use the Condarts to smash any blocks in your way until you come to the Wonder Seed. Use the last Condart to smash the blocks on the right side so you can collect it.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Pole Block Passage

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Pole Block Passage.

Just before the end of the level, a talking flower will point out an odd-looking block at the top of the screen. That block has the Wonder Flower.

Collect it, and use the poles to pick up the five Wonder Tokens to reveal the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second for completing the level.

Up ‘n’ Down with Puffy Lifts

There are two Wonder Seeds to find in Up ‘n’ Down with Puffy Lifts.

A bit past the checkpoint, you’ll come to a pipe dropping Goombrats onto a large Puffy Lift. Hop onto it, and keep jumping. Take out the Goombrats as soon as they fall, and just keep jumping to prevent the Puffy Lift from collapsing.

When it gets high enough, jump on the ledges and continue up to the Wonder Flower. Continue up as Puffy Lift Mario, and use the spike balls to open the path to the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Jump! Jump! Jump!

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Jump! Jump! Jump!

For this level, you’ll have to sprint and jump across platforms in time to the music. You’ll receive the first Wonder seed at the end of the song.

You’ll receive the second for completing the level.

Countdown to Drop Down

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Countdown to Drop Down.

A little past the checkpoint, you’ll ride a large platform past this level’s Wonder Flower. A little to the right, there’re some blocks that’ll let you take out the Lakitu that’s been harassing you. Steal the cloud and go collect the Wonder Flower.

You’ll be able to collect the first Wonder Seed during the skydiving sequence that follows.

You’ll receive the second for completing the level.

Cruising with Linking Lifts

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Cruising with Linking Lifts.

Immediately after the checkpoint, hit the blue flower above the Question Mark Blocks to reveal this level’s Wonder Flower.

Survive the onslaught from the Lakitu trio and collect the five Wonder Tokens. You’ll collect the Wonder Seed at the end of the ride.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing this shockingly difficult Wall-Climb Jump Badge challenge.

Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump 1

Complete the Floating High Jump Badge challenge to collect this level’s Wonder Seed.

Expert Badge Challenge: Spring Feet 1

Complete the Spring Feet Expert Badge challenge to collect this level’s Wonder Seed.

Fluff-Puff Peaks Flying Battleship

There is one Wonder Seed to collect in Fluff-Puff Peaks Flying Battleship.

This level’s Wonder Flower sequence has you getting targeted by a distant gun. When you see the Wonder Seed, bait the targeting reticle into destroying the blocks so you can collect it.

Fluff-Puff Peaks Palace

There is one Wonder Seed and one Royal Seed to collect in the Fluff-Puff Peaks Palace.

A little past the checkpoint, you’ll come to a pair of pipes spitting fireballs separated by a platform. Hit the blue flower to reveal the Wonder Flower, but it’ll show up under the platform.

Jump onto the next pipe to the right to raise a hidden pipe and push the Wonder Flower up onto the platform.

Survive the twilight Wonder Flower experience to collect the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the Royal Seed for defeating Bowser Jr.

KO Arena: Fluff-Puff Kerfluff

Defeat the three waves of cloud enemies, Condarts, and Hammer Bros to collect this level’s Wonder Seed.

Search Party: Puzzling Park

You’ll have to find five hidden Wonder Tokens to reveal this level’s Wonder Seed.

There are a series of hidden blocks above the bridge right at the beginning of the level. Any character can hit them, so reveal them all to collect the first Wonder Token.

Drop down on the right side of the level and work back to the left. There’s another hidden block about four block-widths from the left end that contains the second Wonder Token.

Use the pipe dropping Super Mushrooms to warp to the background where you can collect the third Wonder Token.

Drop down the narrow gap at the bottom right of the level to find the fourth Wonder Token.

On the right side, there are two platforms. Stand on the lower one against the rightmost wall. Jump up to reveal another hidden block with a vine inside. Climb it to find the final Wonder Token.

The Wonder Seed will appear when you collect all five.

Break Time!: Kick It, Outmaway

Dodge the ice blocks that the Outmaway is kicking to collect this level’s Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Cloud Cover

Use the Pole Blocks to climb around the level, clearing clouds as you go. Collect all five Wonder Tokens to pick up the Wonder Seed.

Break Time! Zip-Go-Round

Ride the moving walls around to collect the five Wonder Tokens and reveal the Wonder Seed.

Fluff-Puff Peaks Cabin

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for visiting Fluff-Puff Peaks Cabin.

Poplin Shop 1

The Poplin Shop sells one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins.

Poplin Shop 2

The Poplin Shop sells one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins.

