W3 Shining Falls Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W3 Shining Falls contains 20 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in W3 Shining Falls, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

W3 Shining Falls Wonder Seed locations

There are 20 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed in W3 Shining Falls.

The Hoppycat Trial: Hop, Hop, and Awaaay

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Hoppycat Trial: Hop, Hop, and Awaaay.

A bit past the checkpoint, you’ll pass over a bridge and under a moving platform that’s just out of reach. Get the Hoppycat from the bridge to jump onto the platform, and then get it to jump up and hit the Question Mark Block above the platform. That will drop the Wonder Flower.

When you reach the blocked exit pipe, get the oversized Hoppycat behind you to jump onto the platform going up and down. Use it to smash up even farther.

Keep using the huge Hoppycats to smash your way upward (and hitting any flowers you uncover) until you reach the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

The Anglefish Trial: Ready, Aim, Fly!

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Anglefish Trial: Ready, Aim, Fly!

Near the end of the level, you’ll pass under the Wonder Flower floating above you. Use the jumping Anglefish to reach it.

Keep using the Anglefish to climb to the top of the clouds and collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

The Midway Trial: Hop to It

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Midway Trial: Hop to It.

When you reach the checkpoint, the glowing Hoppycat will be right above you. Jump once, and then wait for it to come back down. Jump again to hit it from below just as it lands (so it doesn’t jump away from you again) and it will drop the Wonder Flower.

Bounce all the way to the top of the level as Hoppycat Mario to collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed when you complete the level.

The Sharp Trial: Launch to Victory

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Sharp Trial: Launch to Victory.

After this level’s checkpoint, you’ll hop onto a red platform. A few seconds later, you’ll come to a Question Mark Block by some clouds along the bottom of the screen. Use the Hoppycat in the platform to hit it and reveal the Wonder Flower.

Collect the flowers while you bounce your way up as Hoppycat Mario. You’ll find the first Wonder Seed at the top of the level.

Finish the level to collect the second Wonder Seed.

The Sugarstar Trial: Across the Night Sky

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Sugarstar Trial: Across the Night Sky.

You’ll see this level’s Wonder Flower right at the beginning. Head right, and then run back to the left in the trough of the wave of crystalline mine-like enemies to collect it.

Dash to the right through the Super Star shower to collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second for completing the level immediately after.

The Final Trial: Zip Track Dash

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Final Trial: Zip Track Dash.

The Wonder Flower is not too far into this level — it’s well before the checkpoint. But since you’re on Zip Tracks the whole time, it’s easy to miss. Watch for the first 10 flower coin. Just past it, you’ll come to a section of Zip Track that raises up. Make sure you jump on top of it, and you’ll grab the Wonder Flower.

You’ll play as Hoppycat Mario on a different series of Zip Tracks, and you’ll collect the first Wonder Seed at the end.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Poof! Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump 1

Complete the Crouching High Jump Badge challenge to collect this level’s Wonder Seed.

Search Party: An Empty Park?

As soon as you enter the “empty” arena, start jumping to reveal some hidden Question Mark Blocks and the first Wonder Token. (There are more blocks than we revealed when we took the image above.)

Keep climbing up those initial hidden blocks to reveal the second Wonder Token.

One of the blocks you find on your way to the second token will create a platform moving vertically. Hop on and jump to find another hidden block at the top of its circuit. That one will make a second, horizontal platform.

The next couple hidden blocks will reveal a rainstorm and the third Wonder Token.

Swim up to the top of the first rainstorm to find two more hidden blocks — another raincloud and the fourth Wonder Token.

About halfway up that rainstorm on the right, there’s another hidden block. That one creates one more storm to the left.

Just below the cloud on the left side of that storm, you’ll find one last hidden block and the fifth Wonder Token.

Collecting that one reveals the Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Unreachable Treasure?

Starting about three block-widths to the left of the yellow pipe, you’ll find five hidden blocks. Reveal them all and climb up. There’s another row of three, and, above that, one more. Use those to hop over the pipe and collect the Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Watery Wonder Tokens

Collect the five Wonder Tokens as the water drains to reveal the Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Timer-Switch Climb

Use the Timer Switches to keep the blocks activated — an remember you can hit them from above with Ground Pounds — as you climb to the top of the level for a Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Timer-Switch Dash

Use the Timer Switches throughout the level to keep the blocks under your feet and you’ll collect a Wonder Seed at the end of the level.

Master Poplin’s House

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for visiting Master Poplin’s House.

Royal Seed Mansion

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for visiting the Royal Seed Mansion.

Poplin Shop

You can buy one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins at the Poplin Shop.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, or Deep Magma Bog. Check back later for guides to the Petal Isles and Special World.