W4 Sunbaked Desert Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W4 Sunbaked Desert contains 36 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in W4 Sunbaked Desert, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

W4 Sunbaked Desert Wonder Seed locations

There are 36 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed in W4 Sunbaked Desert.

Armads on the Roll

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Armads on the Roll. You’ll find the Armads on the Roll level to the right and a little down from the starting oasis.

A bit past the checkpoint, you’ll come to a flower near the top of the screen next to a Pokey patrolling on top of some cactus blocks. Hit the flower to drop the Wonder Flower.

You’ll get the first Wonder Seed at the end of the sped-up-time sequence.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

The Desert Mystery

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Desert Mystery. You’ll find the Desert Mystery to the right of the starting oasis just a little past the castle.

Right before the end of the level (after the third 10 flower coin), you’ll find a cord above half a ramp. Pull it to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Use the cords to chase the Wonder Seed through the pyramid that appears until you can grab it.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Rolling-Ball Hall

Hit the three Question Mark panels on the ground in the desert to open a path below the castle — you’ll find the Rolling-Ball Hall level inside.

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Rolling-Ball Hall.

When you drop to the lower tunnel after the checkpoint, you’ll pass under the Wonder Flower. Continue a little to the right, and you’ll be able to jump up and then backtrack to it.

Dodge the rolling balls as the level tips back and forth while you collect the five Wonder Tokens. You’ll get a Wonder Seed once you collect them all.

You’ll get a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Ninji Jump Party

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Ninji Jump Party. At the starting oasis, step through the sandfall to find the Ninji Jump Party level.

Jump to the rhythm as you make your way through the level. The Wonder Flower is inside the first (and only) yellow flower you come to.

Keep heading right, and you’ll find the first Wonder Token floating just out of reach over a platform. Jump in time to the music to raise it and grab the seed.

You’ll use the same trick to collect the remaining four Wonder Tokens and the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Bloomps of the Desert Skies

Head up from the starting oasis and duck under the bridge on the left to find the Bloomps of the Desert Skies level. There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Bloomps of the Desert Skies.

A bit after the level’s checkpoint, you’ll run into an oversized Goombrat. Directly above, there’s a green Bloomp carrying the Wonder Flower.

Bounce your way through the zero-G balloon sequence to find the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed when you complete the level.

Valley Fulla Snootles

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Valley Fulla Snootles.

Past the level’s second checkpoint, you’ll come to a set of pillars with a pair of blocks above them. Hit the gap in between to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Navigate the slomo sequence to find the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second for completing the level.

Color-Switch Dungeon

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Color-Switch Dungeon.

Once you hit the twilight section of the level, you’ll see the Wonder Flower above you — you’ll have to hit a Color Switch and backtrack a little to pick it up.

You’ll get chased by a Shadow version of your character as you continue along and pick up the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive another Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Secrets of Shova Mansion

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Secrets of Shova Mansion.

Just past the checkpoint, you’ll come to two stacks of boxes on either side of a space where a door should be (but isn’t). Push the left box to the right and the right box to the left so they fill in the gaps. A door will appear leading to the Wonder Flower.

After a lot more shoving, you’ll collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second for completing the level.

Flight of the Bloomps

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Flight of the Bloomps.

When you hit the checkpoint, watch the clouds above you for some sparkles — there’s a green Bloomp carrying the Wonder Flower. Jump to hit it and it’ll drop the flower.

Ride the oversized Bloomps to the right and then up to collect a Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap 2

You’ll find the Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap 2 level straight to the right of the starting oasis. You’ll receive one Wonder Seed for completing it.

Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing the Crouching High Jump 2 Badge Challenge.

Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility 1

Try to carry a pot with you so you can keep track of your character through the Invisibility challenge. You’ll receive a Wonder Seed at the end.

Sunbaked Desert Palace

There is one Wonder Seed and one Royal Seed to collect in Sunbaked Desert Palace.

Climb the platforms above the level’s checkpoint. Pull the chord at the top to reveal (and collect) the Wonder Flower.

Time will alternate between speeding up or slowing down while you continue through the level and pick up the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the Royal Seed for defeating Bowser Jr.

KO Arena: Sunbaked Skirmish

Defeat the levels of Mumsies, Melon Piranha Plants, and snakes to get this level’s Wonder Seed.

Search Party: Pipe Park

Climb to the top of the level and head to the left. Push the pipe as far as you can, and then use it to jump over the other pipes on the left. You’ll find the first Wonder Token on the other side.

At the entrance, go down the sixth pipe from the left.

When you exit, drop to the bottom and head to the left. There’s a pipe hidden behind the wall that will lead to the foreground where you can grab the second Wonder Token.

At the top of the level, head to the right side. Dash to the left and Wall Jump up to the platform at the top of the screen. You’ll find the third Wonder Token just above the screen.

Back on the bottom level, head all the way to the right. Drop through the very last pipe to find a new room. There are two hidden blocks on the right side (playing as Blue Toad will help you find them). Grab the cord and use the hidden block to climb far enough that the cord breaks and you can pick up the fourth Wonder Token.

On the top, go down the second to last pipe on the right side. When you exit, push the pipe to the right to find the fifth Wonder Token.

You’ll get the level’s Wonder Seed once you collect all five.

Break Time!: Treasure Vault

You’ll find Break Time!: Treasure Vault to the right and a little down from Armads on the Roll. You’ll get the Wonder Seed for navigating the level as Drill Mario and smashing all the crates.

Break Time!: Raise the Stage

You’ll have to pass under part of the castle to reach Break Time!: Raise the Stage. Duck under the platform to the left of the stairs all the way to the right side.

Jump in time with the music to keep the stage raised and collect the Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Revver Run

All the way to the right, you’ll find a Revver. Send it back to the left, and then use the Zip Track on the ceiling to beat it back to the Color Switch. You’ll get a Wonder Seed once it hits the glowing spot on the wall.

Break Time!: Floating Wonder Tokens

Bounce your way up to collect the five Wonder Tokens and reveal this level’s Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Bouncy Tunes

Collect all five Wonder Tokens to reveal the level’s Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Lights Out

Use the Switch Block to turn out the lights and reveal the Wonder Seed. The platforms will still be there, but you can’t see them so you’ll have to remember their locations.

Sunbaked Desert House

You’ll get one Wonder Seed for visiting the Sunbaked Desert House.

Poplin Shop 1

You can buy one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins at the Poplin Shop.

Poplin Shop 2

Look for a narrow path to the left of the Sunbaked Desert Palace. Follow it back and to the left to find a second Poplin Shop.

You can buy three Wonder Seeds there for 20, 100, and 200 flower coins.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Fungi Mines, or Deep Magma Bog. Check back later for guides to the Petal Isles and Special World.