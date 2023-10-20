 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

W4 Sunbaked Desert Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Find all 36 Wonder Seeds in W4

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert Mario standing at the Sunbaked Desert Palace Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W4 Sunbaked Desert contains 36 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in W4 Sunbaked Desert, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

W4 Sunbaked Desert Wonder Seed locations

There are 36 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed in W4 Sunbaked Desert.

Armads on the Roll

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Armads on the Roll. You’ll find the Armads on the Roll level to the right and a little down from the starting oasis.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Armads on the Roll screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

A bit past the checkpoint, you’ll come to a flower near the top of the screen next to a Pokey patrolling on top of some cactus blocks. Hit the flower to drop the Wonder Flower.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Armads on the Roll screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll get the first Wonder Seed at the end of the sped-up-time sequence.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

The Desert Mystery

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Desert Mystery. You’ll find the Desert Mystery to the right of the starting oasis just a little past the castle.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Desert Mystery screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Right before the end of the level (after the third 10 flower coin), you’ll find a cord above half a ramp. Pull it to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Desert Mystery screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Use the cords to chase the Wonder Seed through the pyramid that appears until you can grab it.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Rolling-Ball Hall

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert screenshot showing how to access the Rolling-Ball Hall. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Hit the three Question Mark panels on the ground in the desert to open a path below the castle — you’ll find the Rolling-Ball Hall level inside.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert screenshot showing how to access the Rolling-Ball Hall. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Rolling-Ball Hall.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Rolling-Ball Hall screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

When you drop to the lower tunnel after the checkpoint, you’ll pass under the Wonder Flower. Continue a little to the right, and you’ll be able to jump up and then backtrack to it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Rolling-Ball Hall screenshot showing a Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Dodge the rolling balls as the level tips back and forth while you collect the five Wonder Tokens. You’ll get a Wonder Seed once you collect them all.

You’ll get a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Ninji Jump Party

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert screenshot showing how to access the Ninji Jump Party level. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Ninji Jump Party. At the starting oasis, step through the sandfall to find the Ninji Jump Party level.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Ninji Jump Party screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Jump to the rhythm as you make your way through the level. The Wonder Flower is inside the first (and only) yellow flower you come to.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Ninji Jump Party screenshot showing a Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Keep heading right, and you’ll find the first Wonder Token floating just out of reach over a platform. Jump in time to the music to raise it and grab the seed.

You’ll use the same trick to collect the remaining four Wonder Tokens and the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Bloomps of the Desert Skies

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert screenshot showing how to reach the Bloomps of the Desert Skies level. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Head up from the starting oasis and duck under the bridge on the left to find the Bloomps of the Desert Skies level. There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Bloomps of the Desert Skies.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bloomps of the Desert Skies screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

A bit after the level’s checkpoint, you’ll run into an oversized Goombrat. Directly above, there’s a green Bloomp carrying the Wonder Flower.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bloomps of the Desert Skies screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Bounce your way through the zero-G balloon sequence to find the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed when you complete the level.

Valley Fulla Snootles

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Valley Fulla Snootles.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Valley Fulla Snootles screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Past the level’s second checkpoint, you’ll come to a set of pillars with a pair of blocks above them. Hit the gap in between to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Valley Fulla Snootles screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Navigate the slomo sequence to find the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second for completing the level.

Color-Switch Dungeon

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Color-Switch Dungeon.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Color-Switch Dungeon screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Once you hit the twilight section of the level, you’ll see the Wonder Flower above you — you’ll have to hit a Color Switch and backtrack a little to pick it up.

You’ll get chased by a Shadow version of your character as you continue along and pick up the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive another Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Secrets of Shova Mansion

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Secrets of Shova Mansion.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Secrets of Shova Mansion screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Just past the checkpoint, you’ll come to two stacks of boxes on either side of a space where a door should be (but isn’t). Push the left box to the right and the right box to the left so they fill in the gaps. A door will appear leading to the Wonder Flower.

After a lot more shoving, you’ll collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second for completing the level.

Flight of the Bloomps

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Flight of the Bloomps.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Flight of the Bloomps screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

When you hit the checkpoint, watch the clouds above you for some sparkles — there’s a green Bloomp carrying the Wonder Flower. Jump to hit it and it’ll drop the flower.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Flight of the Bloomps screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Ride the oversized Bloomps to the right and then up to collect a Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert screenshot showing how to reach the Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap 2 level. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll find the Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap 2 level straight to the right of the starting oasis. You’ll receive one Wonder Seed for completing it.

Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing the Crouching High Jump 2 Badge Challenge.

Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder an invisible character carrying a pot while navigating the Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility 1 level. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Try to carry a pot with you so you can keep track of your character through the Invisibility challenge. You’ll receive a Wonder Seed at the end.

Sunbaked Desert Palace

There is one Wonder Seed and one Royal Seed to collect in Sunbaked Desert Palace.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert Palace screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Climb the platforms above the level’s checkpoint. Pull the chord at the top to reveal (and collect) the Wonder Flower.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert Palace screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Time will alternate between speeding up or slowing down while you continue through the level and pick up the Wonder Seed.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario fighting Bowser Jr. in the Sunbaked Desert Palace. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll get the Royal Seed for defeating Bowser Jr.

KO Arena: Sunbaked Skirmish

Defeat the levels of Mumsies, Melon Piranha Plants, and snakes to get this level’s Wonder Seed.

Search Party: Pipe Park

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Pipe Park screenshot showing the first Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Climb to the top of the level and head to the left. Push the pipe as far as you can, and then use it to jump over the other pipes on the left. You’ll find the first Wonder Token on the other side.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Pipe Park screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Token. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

At the entrance, go down the sixth pipe from the left.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Pipe Park screenshot showing the second Wonder Token location.s Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

When you exit, drop to the bottom and head to the left. There’s a pipe hidden behind the wall that will lead to the foreground where you can grab the second Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Pipe Park screenshot showing the third Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

At the top of the level, head to the right side. Dash to the left and Wall Jump up to the platform at the top of the screen. You’ll find the third Wonder Token just above the screen.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Pipe Park screenshot showing the fourth Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Back on the bottom level, head all the way to the right. Drop through the very last pipe to find a new room. There are two hidden blocks on the right side (playing as Blue Toad will help you find them). Grab the cord and use the hidden block to climb far enough that the cord breaks and you can pick up the fourth Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Pipe Park screenshot showing the fifth Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

On the top, go down the second to last pipe on the right side. When you exit, push the pipe to the right to find the fifth Wonder Token.

You’ll get the level’s Wonder Seed once you collect all five.

Break Time!: Treasure Vault

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Break Time!: Treasure Vault screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll find Break Time!: Treasure Vault to the right and a little down from Armads on the Roll. You’ll get the Wonder Seed for navigating the level as Drill Mario and smashing all the crates.

Break Time!: Raise the Stage

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert screenshot showing how to reach the Break Time!: Raise the Stage level. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll have to pass under part of the castle to reach Break Time!: Raise the Stage. Duck under the platform to the left of the stairs all the way to the right side.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Break Time!: Raise the Stage screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Jump in time with the music to keep the stage raised and collect the Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Revver Run

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Break Time!: Revver Run screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

All the way to the right, you’ll find a Revver. Send it back to the left, and then use the Zip Track on the ceiling to beat it back to the Color Switch. You’ll get a Wonder Seed once it hits the glowing spot on the wall.

Break Time!: Floating Wonder Tokens

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario collecting Wonder Tokens in Break Time!: Floating Wonder Tokens. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Bounce your way up to collect the five Wonder Tokens and reveal this level’s Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Bouncy Tunes

Collect all five Wonder Tokens to reveal the level’s Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Lights Out

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Break Time!: Lights Out screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Use the Switch Block to turn out the lights and reveal the Wonder Seed. The platforms will still be there, but you can’t see them so you’ll have to remember their locations.

Sunbaked Desert House

You’ll get one Wonder Seed for visiting the Sunbaked Desert House.

Poplin Shop 1

You can buy one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins at the Poplin Shop.

Poplin Shop 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert screenshot showing how to reach the second Poplin Shop. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Look for a narrow path to the left of the Sunbaked Desert Palace. Follow it back and to the left to find a second Poplin Shop.

You can buy three Wonder Seeds there for 20, 100, and 200 flower coins.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Fungi Mines, or Deep Magma Bog. Check back later for guides to the Petal Isles and Special World.

Loading comments...

The Latest

W6 Deep Magma Bog Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

W5 Fungi Mines Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

W3 Shining Falls Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Loki’s Victor Timely may seem like a surprise, but he was in the pitch from day one

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon