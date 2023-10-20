W5 Fungi Mines Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W5 Fungi Mines contains 21 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in W5 Fungi Mines, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

W5 Fungi Mines Wonder Seed locations

There are 21 Wonder Seed and one Royal Seed in W5 Fungi Mines.

Upshroom Downshroom

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Upshroom Downshroom.

Immediately after this level’s checkpoint, you’ll see a glowing pumpkin. Smash it to find the Wonder Flower.

Make your way through the bouncing jack-o’-lantern music number to collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Taily’s Toxic Pond

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Taily’s Toxic Pond.

A little past the checkpoint, you’ll come to a long mushroom platform with three Tailys (Tailies?) on the ceiling. Yoink all three Tailys to reveal the Wonder Flower.

This Wonder Flower sequence is a quiz minigame where you have to answer questions by grabbing the Taily below the correct answer. We’ve seen questions like:

What’s the name of the world you’re currently in? Fungi Mines

How did you compete with the Wiggler? A race

The expert you chased in the Shining Falls Midway Trial was an expert at what? Jumping

Which can you buy at Poplin Shops? Wonder Seeds

What can you drill into while in Drill form? Ceilings

Which Badge Challenge is in the Petal Isles? Dolphin Kick Lv. 1

What happens when you touch a Hoppo? You’re pushed

How many coins will net you a 1-Up? 100

Who is Bowser’s son? Bowser Jr.

What world can you see north of the Petal Isles? Fluff-Puff Peaks

Answer three questions correctly to get the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive another for completing the level.

Light-Switch Mansion

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Light-Switch Mansion.

Before you even hit this level’s checkpoint, you’ll pass under a door that will lead you to the flagpole and a Wonder Seed. To find the Wonder Flower and the second Wonder Seed, continue to the right across the invisible blocks.

There’s another door above the checkpoint that will lead you straight to the Wonder Flower.

Make your way through the Boo-themed musical number to find the second Wonder Seed.

You can then continue to find the flagpole and get the other Wonder Seed if you haven’t already.

Beware of the Rifts

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Beware of the Rifts.

After the level’s second checkpoint, you’ll come to a Question Mark Block not-quite-hiding behind a Rift. Hit it to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Avoid all of the Shadow enemies and use the oversized Pow Blocks to collect the five Wonder Tokens above you. You’ll get the Wonder Seed when you grab all five.

You’ll receive a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

An Uncharted Area: Wubba Ruins

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in An Uncharted Area: Wubba Ruins.

A little past the checkpoint, you’ll come to a line of blocks and one Question Mark Block that are just out of reach with a Konk patrolling below. Jump up into the slime above the blocks and bait the Konk into hitting the blocks from below to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Make your way through the level as Wubba Mario to collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second for completing the level.

Another Uncharted Area: Swaying Ruins

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Another Uncharted Area: Swaying Ruins.

Toward the end of the level, you’ll come to a section of ruins that has an elevated door you can’t reach. Hit the flower to start the previous section of ruins swinging.

Hop back to the left and ride that block across the gap so you can enter the door. Chase down the block on the other side to collect the Wonder Flower.

Slide, jump, and bounce your way through the rest of the level to collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get another Wonder Seed for completing the level.

A Final Uncharted Area: Poison Ruins

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in A Final Uncharted Area: Poison Ruins.

A Final Uncharted Area: Poison Ruins is a confusing level. You won’t get a Wonder Seed for completing the level normally, and the Wonder Flower is extremely easy to miss. Immediately after the checkpoint, you’ll come to a slime block. Ground Pound into it to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Continue right as Wubba Mario and go around the flagpole.

After some tricky navigation, you’ll come to a large room with spinning discs. Hit all of the flowers to reveal the Wonder Seed in the center.

You’ll get a second Wonder Seed for completing the level at this new flagpole.

Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine 1

Complete the Grappling Vine Badge Challenge to receive a Wonder Seed.

KO Arena: Fungi Funk

Defeat the three levels of Boos, Tailys, and door mimics to receive a Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Tumble House

Collect all five Wonder Tokens as the level rotates to collect the Wonder Seed.

Break Time! Trottin’ Piranha Plants

Use the Note Blocks to bounce up and defeat all of the Piranha Plants to receive this level’s Wonder Seed.

Loyal Poplin’s House

You’ll receive one Wonder Seed for visiting the Loyal Poplin’s House.

Operation Poplin Rescue

You’ll receive one Wonder Seed for completing the Operation Poplin Rescue level.

Poplin Shop

You can buy one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins at the Poplin Shop.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, or Deep Magma Bog. Check back later for guides to the Petal Isles and Special World.