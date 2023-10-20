W6 Deep Magma Bog Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W6 Deep Magma Bog contains 30 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in W6 Deep Magma Bog, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

W6 Deep Magma Bog Wonder Seed locations

There are 30 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed in W6 Deep Magma Bog.

Where the Rrrumbas Rule

There are three Wonder Seeds to collect in Where the Rrrumbas Rule.

The first Wonder Seed you can find is actually the secret one. You need to be Drill Mario (or whoever you’re playing as) when you reach the tall pillar just before the checkpoint. Jump against the pillar to knock it over and Wall Jump up into the ceiling. Continue through the narrow gap to the upper right.

Continue along and complete the level at the secret flagpole to receive a Wonder Seed and open a path to Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump 2.

Start the level again and continue through to the checkpoint (below where you got the first Wonder Seed). A little farther along, a Rrrumba with a purple glow will appear above you. Destroy it — either with a Spiny shell, by smashing it into another Rrrumba, or by Drilling into the ground and coming up beneath it — to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Smash your way along as Spike-Ball Mario until you collect the new Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the third Wonder Seed for completing the level normally.

Raarghs in Ruins

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Raarghs in Ruins.

Just past the checkpoint, you’ll find the Wonder Seed floating in the middle of a room surrounded by disappearing blocks. Work around the room until you can reach it.

Run through the bird’s-eye-view section, and use the disappearing blocks to shield yourself from the Raarghs. You’ll get a Wonder Seed at the end.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Pull, Turn, Burn

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Pull, Turn, Burn.

A little past the checkpoint, you’ll pass over the mouth of a giant Goomba statue. Grab the cord, pull it to make the Goomba sad, and the Wonder Flower will appear.

The Wonder Flower sequence makes you immune to lava, so you can treat it like water as you collect the five Wonder Tokens and then the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Hot-Hot Hot!

There are three Wonder Seeds to collect in Hot-Hot Hot!

A bit after the checkpoint, you’ll come to a dry flower in the mouth of a tunnel that’s surrounded by Hot-Hots. Grab one of the nearby pots of water and splash it on the flower to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Swim through the big bubbles to collect the five Wonder Tokens and reveal the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level normally.

To find the third, hidden Wonder Seed, you’ll need to play the level again with the Boosting Spin Jump Badge (there might be another way to reach it, but this was the easiest we’ve found). When you reach the checkpoint, turn around and backtrack to the Hot-Hots just to the left.

Use them to climb up to the top of the screen (there’s a water jar nearby to make the process easier). Dash and jump as far as you can to the right, and then Boosting Spin Jump up onto the cloud platform.

Hit the flower there and then the second flower that spawns. Chase the magical spark that creates all the way back to the left until it turns into a door.

Make your way through the twilight version of the level until you reach the new flagpole and get the third Wonder Seed. This opens the path to Break Time! Hot-Hot Rocks.

Wavy Ride through the Magma Tube

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Wavy Ride through the Magma Tube.

As you start the level, watch along the top for the cycling item blocks. The first block is an item, but the second block cycles between one of the talking flowers and the Wonder Flower.

In the mini boss fight that follows, hop between the platforms to avoid the fireballs from the giant Spike statue until it fires a glowing one. That one will hit the middle platform and drop the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Dragon Boneyard

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Dragon Boneyard.

Right after the level’s second checkpoint, you’ll come to a Dragon skeleton with a glowing spot on top. Ground Pound it to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Ride the resurrected Dragon through the level until it deposits you on a ledge and the first Wonder Seed appears.

You’ll receive the second Wonder seed for completing the level.

Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing the Floating High Jump 2 Badge Challenge.

Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing the Boosting Spin Jump 2 Badge Challenge.

Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing the Grappling Vine 2 Badge Challenge.

Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing the Jet Run 2 Expert Badge Challenge.

Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing the Invisibility 2 Expert Badge Challenge.

Expert Badge Challenge: Spring Feet 2

You’ll receive a Wonder Seed for completing the Spring Feet 2 Expert Badge Challenge.

Deep Magma Bog Flying Battleship

There is one Wonder Seed to find in the Deep Magma Bog Flying Battleship.

A little past the checkpoint, you’ll see the Wonder Flower surrounded by blocks. Hurry past it to hit the P Switch and then run back to the flower before the screen scrolls past.

Use the targeting reticle to clear your way through the level until you reach the Wonder Seed.

Deep Magma Bog Palace

There is one Wonder Seed and one Royal Seed to find in the Deep Magma Bog Palace.

Just past the checkpoint, grab a jar full of water. Hop into the gap on the rotating Dragon skeleton to splash it on the the dried-up flower inside to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Continue along as Wubba Mario until you reach the Wonder Seed at the top of a series of spinning Dragon skeletons.

You’ll receive the Royal Seed for defeating Bowser Jr.

KO Arena: Magma Flare-Up

Fight through the popcorn-like enemies, the Gnawshers, Piranha Plants, and Spikes to receive this level’s Wonder Seed.

Search Party: Item Park

Start as Drill Mario. Climb up the platforms on the right side of the level, and then work across to the left. On the left platform, there are two hidden blocks above the Question Mark Blocks. Jump on top and then jump up into the ceiling. Head to the right to grab the first Wonder Token.

Go grab an Elephant Fruit from the start of the level. You’ll walk over the second token, but won’t be able to reach it yet. Hit the Spike-Ball with your trunk and have it smash through the blocks around the second Wonder Token so you can grab it.

Climb up the platforms on the right side of the level. There is a hidden block on top of the Question Mark Blocks on the right platform — it’s in the same position as the blocks on the left side. The hidden block will grow a vine that leads up to the third Wonder Token.

Go grab a Bubble Flower from the start of the level. Climb up the platforms on the right side, and Bubble the three Cheeps in the wall to reveal the fourth Wonder Token.

Switch back to Drill Mario for the final one. Head to the moving platforms on the right side and jump up onto the second one. Duck down to enter the floor, and wait until the platform touches the wall on the right. Slide through the wall to find the fifth Wonder Token.

Head back out the same way and pick up the Wonder Seed.

Break Time!: Hot-Hot Rocks

Use the Elephant Fruits and water to extinguish all of the Hot-Hots and collect this level’s Wonder Seed.

Deep Magma Bog Observatory 1

You’ll get one Wonder Seed for reaching the Deep Magma Bog Observatory 1.

Deep Magma Bog Observatory 2

You’ll get one Wonder Seed for reaching the Deep Magma Bog Observatory 2.

Deep Magma Bog Observatory 3

You’ll get one Wonder Seed for reaching the Deep Magma Bog Observatory 3.

Deep Magma Bog Observatory 4

You’ll get one Wonder Seed for reaching the Deep Magma Bog Observatory 4.

Poplin Shop

You can buy one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins at the Poplin Shop.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, or Fungi Mines. Check back later for guides on Petal Isles and Special World.