All Petal Isles Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Petal Isles contains 34 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in Petal Isles, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels. If you’re looking for other worlds, consult our guide on where to find all Wonder Seeds.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

Petal Isles Wonder Seed locations

There are 30 Wonder Seeds and one Royal Seed in the Petal Isles.

Leaping Smackerel

There are two Wonder Seeds to find in Leaping Smackerel.

The Question Mark Block directly above this level’s checkpoint contains the Wonder Flower. Pick it up, and you’ll have to deal with an oversized Smackerel.

Bait it into destroying the blocks so you can collect all five Wonder Tokens. The first Wonder Seed will appear when you collect the final one.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Robbird Cove

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Robbird Cove.

Just past the level’s checkpoint, there’s an orange flower that contains the Wonder Flower. You’ll have to swim down and to the left along the bottom of the screen to pick it up.

Swim through the inverted level, and you’ll find the first Wonder Seed at the very top.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Blewbird Roost

There are two Wonder Seeds to find in Bluebird Roost.

When you reach this level’s checkpoint, you’ll have to climb another column of platforms and Blewbird beaks. At the top of the column, you’ll find a glowing spot on the ground. Ground Pound it to collect this level’s Wonder Flower.

Ride the multihued bubbles up to the top to find the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Downpour Uproar

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Downpour Uproar.

The level’s second checkpoint is at the top of a line of three Downpours. Use the Note Blocks around it to reach the Wonder Flower above.

Avoid the lightning through the zero-G section that follows, and you’ll eventually float up to the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Jewel-Block Cave

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Jewel-Block Cave.

A little past the checkpoint, you’ll find the level’s Wonder Flower in a Jewel Block along the bottom of the screen.

Use the gaps in the blocks to avoid getting smushed, and work your way to the bottom of the level. You’ll have to duck into the ground as Drill Mario to smash the Jewel Block holding the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Gnawsher Lair

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Gnawsher Lair.

This level’s Wonder Flower is in a Question Mark Block just past the checkpoint.

Stay ahead of the flock of Gnawshers for a while and you’ll pass right under the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Maw-Maw Mouthful

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Maw-Maw Mouthful.

Below the checkpoint, ride the moving platform back to the left and over the spike. Jump to the left to find a cord that will reveal the Wonder Flower when you pull it.

Play through the level as Goomba Mario — who can’t jump, but can hide behind bushes and walk across spikes — to reach the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive the second for completing the level.

Muncher Fields

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Muncher Fields.

A bit past the checkpoint, you’ll pass over a bridge and a talking flower under it. Ground Pound the long Question Mark Block to the right an it will drop a Super Star. Grab it as it passes under you, and use it to run back to the left across the Munchers. When you reach the talking flower, Ground Pound it to reveal the Wonder Flower.

Work through the twilight level with the help of the walking(?) platforms to reach the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second one for completing the level normally.

Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick 1

You’ll get a Wonder Seed for completing the Dolphin Kick 1 Badge Challenge.

Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick 2

You’ll get a Wonder Seed for completing the Dolphin Kick 2 Badge Challenge.

Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump 1

You’ll get a Wonder Seed for completing the Boosting Spin Jump 1 Badge Challenge.

Wiggler Race: Swimming!

You’ll get a Wonder Seed for beating the Wiggler in a swimming race.

Wiggler Race: Spelunking!

You’ll get a Wonder Seed for beating the Wiggler in an underground race.

Petal Isles Flying Battleship

There is one Wonder Seed to collect in Petal Isles Flying Battleship.

A bit past the checkpoint, you’ll find this level’s Wonder Flower under a stack of crates. Park your Lakitu cloud nearby and Ground Pound down to it.

Ride your cloud(s) through the level and use the targeting reticle to clear your path until you reach the Wonder Seed.

KO Arena: Petal Meddle

Defeat the levels of Cheeps, Munchers, and Maw-Maws to receive this Wonder Seed.

Angler Poplin’s House

You’ll get a Wonder Seed for visiting the Angler Poplin’s House.

Poplin Shop 1

This Poplin Shop sells one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins.

Poplin Shop 2

This Poplin Shop sells one Wonder Seed for 100 flower coins.

The remaining Wonder Seeds (and levels) can only be reached once you’ve collected the six Royal Seeds from the other worlds and have access to Castle Bowser.

Missile Meg Mayhem

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Missile Meg Mayhem.

Shortly before the end of the level, the Missile Megs will carry you past the Wonder Flower. Wait on the platform for another trio of Megs if you can’t reach it.

Ride the rainbow-trailing Missile Megs through the clouds to reach the first Wonder Seed.

Complete the level to receive the second Wonder Seed.

High-Voltage Gauntlet

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in High-Voltage Gauntlet.

At the end of the level, you’ll come to a red pipe that takes you straight to the flagpole. Instead of going through, turn and head back to the left and up.

After you hit the second checkpoint, use the Zip Track on the ceiling to reach the Wonder Flower.

You’ll become metallic, which means you won’t jump as high, but you’ll be immune to the lightning. Continue along until you reach the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Evade the Seeker Bullet Bills!

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Evade the Seeker Bullet Bills!

Near the end of the level, you’ll pass under a rotating battery of oversized Seeker Bullet Bills. You’ll be standing on a bridge of breakable blocks. Either bait one of the Bills into smashing through for you, or Ground Pound through.

You’ll fall on a checkpoint. A little to the right, you’ll find the Wonder Flower. For the rest of this Wonder Flower sequence, you’ll be riding a ship with a cannon at the back. Jump on the plunger to fire off bombs as you continue to the right. Dodge the Bills until you fire one last bomb to open the path to the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

KnuckleFest Bowser’s Blazing Beats

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in KnuckleFest Bowser’s Blazing Beats.

After a lot of jumping on bellows-powered platforms and dodging flaming fists, you’ll eventually reach the level’s second checkpoint. Just past it, you’ll find the Wonder Flower in a floating yellow flower above a platform.

The sequence that follows is full of appearing platforms and those jumping-powered platforms and fiery fists that pop up from the bottom of the screen. It’s the hardest of the rhythm levels, but there’s a beat to it. Listen to the music, and you’ll eventually find a pattern to help you avoid (most) damage.

After what feels like a very long time, the scrolling will switch to vertical. Climb up until you spot the Wonder Seed in a cage. Wait for the fists to smash it free, and then collect it.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed when you complete the level.

The Final Battle! Bowser’s Rage Stage

There are no Wonder Seeds in the final level, but, after a lengthy rhythm-based fight against Castle Bowser, you’ll receive one final Royal Seed.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, Deep Magma Bog, and the Special World.