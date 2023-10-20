 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All Special World Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Find all 18 Wonder Seeds in the Special World

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Mario stands next to the Special World looking for Wonder Seed locations in Super Marios Bros Wonder. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Special World contains 18 Wonder Seeds and zero Royal Seeds. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in Special World, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels. If you’re looking for other worlds, consult our guide on where to find all Wonder Seeds.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

Special World Wonder Seed locations

There are 18 Wonder Seeds and no Royal Seeds in the Special World.

Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll find the level’s Wonder Flower right at the beginning (after bouncing off of your first Hoppo).

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

For the rest of the Wonder Flower trip, you’ll have to stay on top of oversized Hoppos. It’s extremely difficult to both not fall off and keep them moving in the right direction. Try to stay on the left half of the Hoppo to move it to the right and don’t jump. Like the name of the level suggests, just bounce.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Mercifully, it’s a relatively short level and you’ll soon come to the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll have to Wall Jump against block walls that appear in time with the music for this extremely difficult level. Make sure you wait for the animation to change and Mario is pressed against the wall before you jump.

You’ll receive the first Wonder Seed at the top of the climb and the second for completing the level.

Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

The triple threat of this level’s title refers to the trio of Lakitus throwing Spike-Balls at you. You’ll come to the Wonder Flower after you make your way through their first barrage.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

In the top-down section that follows, use what you can to shield yourself from their attacks while you bait them into destroying any blocks that are in your way. After a while, you’ll find the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Not far into the level, you’ll spot a Bloomp with the Wonder Flower in its belly.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Use the various Pole Blocks and Bloomps to make your way through the hectic level, and you’ll find the Wonder Seed at the end.

You’ll get a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll have to do a lot of falling while riding Donut Platforms and avoiding Hotheads before you reach this level’s Wonder Flower. You’ll find it at the end of a deep shaft that you ride a wide Donut Platform down.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Navigate through the exacting skydiving section, avoiding enemies, obstacles, and the moving walls, until you reach the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

This level’s Wonder Flower is right at the beginning. You just have to figure out how to time your bounces off of the triangular bubbles to reach it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

For the rest of the level as Spike-Ball Mario, you’ll have to make sure you hit the various Timer Blocks as you jump, bounce, and smash your way along.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Eventually, you’ll meet a few Dragons that will carry you to the end where you can pick up the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second for completing the level just a few steps to the right from where you got the first one.

Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Bounce off the Goombas at the beginning of this level to reach the Wonder Flower. As Goomba Mario, you’re much slower and can’t jump, so this level is quite the challenge. You can, however, cross spikes and Thwomps without taking damage.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

At the first pair of Thwomps, trigger the first one to smash down, and then cross under it while it resets. There’s enough time to trigger the second one and let it start back up before you get smushed.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Whenever you cross a Donut Platform, jump repeatedly so it doesn’t fall.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

When you reach the section with rolling Spike-Balls, hide behind the bush to avoid the trio rolling left. For the ones rolling right, sneak forward as far as you can without getting hit, and then Dash along behind it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Immediately turn around and bounce along the mushroom platform below you. Time your jump out between Spike-Balls.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Use the Blewbird bubbles to bounce along and collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second for completing the level.

The Semifinal Test Piranha Plant Reprise

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Semifinal Test Piranha Plant Reprise.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Semifinal Test Piranha Plant Reprise screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Collecting the Wonder Flower at the beginning of this level will start a very hectic musical number that’s full of enemies.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Semifinal Test Piranha Plant Reprise screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Platforms and paths will appear in time with the song’s beat, so listen close to time your movements. Keeping a Fire or Bubble Flower handy will also make it a lot easier.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Semifinal Test Piranha Plant Reprise screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll get the first Wonder Seed at the end of the song and the second for completing the level.

The Final Test Wonder Gauntlet

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Final Test Wonder Gauntlet.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Semifinal Test Piranha Plant Reprise screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Like the name suggests, this level is a gauntlet of every Wonder Flower effect you’ve seen in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. And it starts when you collect the Wonder Flower right at the beginning.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder&nbsp;screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Don’t rush. This level throws a lot at you (often all at once), so be patient.

It’s a very long level, and if you get frustrated, remember that the Yoshis and Nabbit don’t take damage from enemies. Using them is a completely valid way to (finally) make it through this level to collect the Wonder Seed.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder&nbsp;screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

You’ll receive a second Wonder Seed for reaching the flagpole right after collecting the first one.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, Deep Magma Bog, or Petal Isles.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Search Party: Pipe Park Wonder Token locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Search Party: An Empty Park? Wonder Token locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Where to find all Wonder Seeds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Ari Notis and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Elden Ring, but make it fashion

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

No one saw Pokémon’s American Psycho parody coming

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

All Petal Isles Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon