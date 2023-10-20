All Special World Wonder Seed locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Special World contains 18 Wonder Seeds and zero Royal Seeds. Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will help you find all Wonder Seed locations in Special World, including any hidden Wonder Seeds that unlock additional levels. If you’re looking for other worlds, consult our guide on where to find all Wonder Seeds.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end. But to find every Wonder Seed will take a bit more exploring.

Look for Wonder Flowers

Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Some levels have extra Wonder Seeds

Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. We’ll note levels that require finding a hidden Wonder Seed in the list below.

Buy the Sensor Badge

When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy a special Badge from the Poplin Shop there — the Sensor Badge. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

Special World Wonder Seed locations

There are 18 Wonder Seeds and no Royal Seeds in the Special World.

Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce.

You’ll find the level’s Wonder Flower right at the beginning (after bouncing off of your first Hoppo).

For the rest of the Wonder Flower trip, you’ll have to stay on top of oversized Hoppos. It’s extremely difficult to both not fall off and keep them moving in the right direction. Try to stay on the left half of the Hoppo to move it to the right and don’t jump. Like the name of the level suggests, just bounce.

Mercifully, it’s a relatively short level and you’ll soon come to the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat.

You’ll have to Wall Jump against block walls that appear in time with the music for this extremely difficult level. Make sure you wait for the animation to change and Mario is pressed against the wall before you jump.

You’ll receive the first Wonder Seed at the top of the climb and the second for completing the level.

Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge.

The triple threat of this level’s title refers to the trio of Lakitus throwing Spike-Balls at you. You’ll come to the Wonder Flower after you make your way through their first barrage.

In the top-down section that follows, use what you can to shield yourself from their attacks while you bait them into destroying any blocks that are in your way. After a while, you’ll find the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure.

Not far into the level, you’ll spot a Bloomp with the Wonder Flower in its belly.

Use the various Pole Blocks and Bloomps to make your way through the hectic level, and you’ll find the Wonder Seed at the end.

You’ll get a second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride.

You’ll have to do a lot of falling while riding Donut Platforms and avoiding Hotheads before you reach this level’s Wonder Flower. You’ll find it at the end of a deep shaft that you ride a wide Donut Platform down.

Navigate through the exacting skydiving section, avoiding enemies, obstacles, and the moving walls, until you reach the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second Wonder Seed for completing the level.

Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller.

This level’s Wonder Flower is right at the beginning. You just have to figure out how to time your bounces off of the triangular bubbles to reach it.

For the rest of the level as Spike-Ball Mario, you’ll have to make sure you hit the various Timer Blocks as you jump, bounce, and smash your way along.

Eventually, you’ll meet a few Dragons that will carry you to the end where you can pick up the Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second for completing the level just a few steps to the right from where you got the first one.

Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba.

Bounce off the Goombas at the beginning of this level to reach the Wonder Flower. As Goomba Mario, you’re much slower and can’t jump, so this level is quite the challenge. You can, however, cross spikes and Thwomps without taking damage.

At the first pair of Thwomps, trigger the first one to smash down, and then cross under it while it resets. There’s enough time to trigger the second one and let it start back up before you get smushed.

Whenever you cross a Donut Platform, jump repeatedly so it doesn’t fall.

When you reach the section with rolling Spike-Balls, hide behind the bush to avoid the trio rolling left. For the ones rolling right, sneak forward as far as you can without getting hit, and then Dash along behind it.

Immediately turn around and bounce along the mushroom platform below you. Time your jump out between Spike-Balls.

Use the Blewbird bubbles to bounce along and collect the first Wonder Seed.

You’ll get the second for completing the level.

The Semifinal Test Piranha Plant Reprise

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Semifinal Test Piranha Plant Reprise.

Collecting the Wonder Flower at the beginning of this level will start a very hectic musical number that’s full of enemies.

Platforms and paths will appear in time with the song’s beat, so listen close to time your movements. Keeping a Fire or Bubble Flower handy will also make it a lot easier.

You’ll get the first Wonder Seed at the end of the song and the second for completing the level.

The Final Test Wonder Gauntlet

There are two Wonder Seeds to collect in The Final Test Wonder Gauntlet.

Like the name suggests, this level is a gauntlet of every Wonder Flower effect you’ve seen in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. And it starts when you collect the Wonder Flower right at the beginning.

Don’t rush. This level throws a lot at you (often all at once), so be patient.

It’s a very long level, and if you get frustrated, remember that the Yoshis and Nabbit don’t take damage from enemies. Using them is a completely valid way to (finally) make it through this level to collect the Wonder Seed.

You’ll receive a second Wonder Seed for reaching the flagpole right after collecting the first one.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, Deep Magma Bog, or Petal Isles.