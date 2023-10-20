Where to find all Wonder Seeds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Wonder Seeds are the primary collectible in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Tracking down these elusive trinkets lets you progress through Nintendo’s side-scrolling fever dream (and also scratches the completionist itch).

This guide points you toward all Wonder Seeds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, from Pipe-Rock Plateau through Special World. We’ve ordered it by region, and linked out to detailed guides on how to get all Wonder Seeds for every region, alongside offering tips for how to find Wonder Seeds.

How many Wonder Seeds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

There are 224 Wonder Seeds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, with anywhere from 18 to 36 in each of the eight worlds. For finding them all, you get... a ribbon. It’ll show up on your save file while you’re selecting a user when booting up the game.

Tips for finding Wonder Seeds

Nearly every level will reward you with one Wonder Seed just for reaching the flagpole at the end, and every world (except for the Special World) rewards one Royal Seed. But finding every Wonder Seed will take a bit more legwork.

Look for Wonder Flowers. Most levels will have a Wonder Flower to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed.

Most levels will have a to collect. This special flower triggers a trippy reframing of the current level — sometimes the gravity disappears or you enter a twilight realm or multihued bubbles will carry you into the sky. Many of the Wonder Flower sequences end with a Wonder Seed. Some levels have a third, hidden Wonder Seed beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds.

beyond the ones listed on the map. Collecting these Wonder Seeds often unlocks a new path to previously hidden levels — and more Wonder Seeds. Buy the Sensor Badge. When you reach W5 Fungi Mines, you’ll be able to buy the Sensor Badge from the Poplin Shop there. This Badge will ping when you are close to special pickups like 10 Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and, most importantly, Wonder Seeds.

W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Wonder Seeds

Pipe-Rock Plateau has 35 Wonder Seeds. You’ll get 10 Wonder Seeds from finishing levels normally, eight from completing Badge Challenges and other miscellaneous trials, and one from the Poplin Shop. You’ll have to find the rest by exploring.

Here’s our guide to all Wonder Seed locations in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau.

W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks Wonder Seeds

Fluff-Puff Peaks is home to 30 Wonder Seeds. You’ll get eight Wonder Seeds from finishing levels normally, eight from completing Badge Challenges and other miscellaneous trials, two from Poplin Shops, and one from visiting Fluff-Puff Peaks Cabin. You’ll have to find the rest by exploring.

Here’s our guide to all Wonder Seed locations in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks.

W3 Shining Falls Wonder Seeds

Shining Falls may as well be called Wonder Falls: It features 20 Wonder Seeds. You’ll get six from finishing levels normally, six from completing Badge Challenges and other miscellaneous trials, one from the Poplin Shop, and one each from visiting Master Poplin’s House and the Royal Seed Mansion. You’ll have to find the rest by exploring.

Here’s our guide to all Wonder Seed locations in W3 Shining Falls.

W4 Sunbaked Desert Wonder Seeds

Sunbaked Desert contains 36 Wonder Seeds. You’ll get nine from finishing levels normally, eight from completing Badge Challenges and other miscellaneous trials, four from Poplin Shops, and one for visiting the Sunbaked Desert House. You’ll have to find the rest by exploring.

Here’s our guide to all Wonder Seed locations in W4 Sunbaked Desert.

W5 Fungi Mines Wonder Seeds

Dig deep, because Fungi Mines has 21 Wonder Seeds. You’ll get seven from finishing levels normally, six from completing Badge Challenges and other miscellaneous trials, one from the Poplin Shop, and one for visiting Loyal Poplin’s House. You’ll have to find the rest by exploring.

Here’s our guide to all Wonder Seed locations in W5 Fungi Mines.

W6 Deep Magma Bog Wonder Seeds

Deep Magma Bog has 30 Wonder Seeds. You’ll get six from finishing levels normally, 10 from completing Badge Challenges and other miscellaneous trials, one from the Poplin Shop, and one each for reaching the four Deep Magma Observatories. You’ll have to find the rest by exploring.

Here’s our guide to all Wonder Seed locations in W6 Deep Magma Bog.

Petal Isles Wonder Seeds

Put pedal to the metal — the Petal Isles has 34 Wonder Seeds for you to find, though note that some aren’t available until you collect the six Royal Seeds from the other worlds. In total, you’ll get 12 from finishing levels normally, seven from completing Badge Challenges and other miscellaneous trials, two from Poplin Shops, and one for reaching the Angler Poplin’s House. You’ll have to find the rest by exploring.

Here’s our guide to all Wonder Seed locations in the Petal Isles.

Special World Wonder Seeds

The Special World features 18 Wonder Seeds. You’ll receive nine for completing levels normally, and nine more for exploring those worlds. Unlike the other worlds, there are no Wonder Seeds available for purchase in shops in the Special World.

Here’s our guide to all Wonder Seed locations in the Special World.