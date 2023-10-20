 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Search Party: Puzzling Park Wonder Token locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Complete the Search Party in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks

By Jeffrey Parkin
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario standing at Search Party: Puzzling Park Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Puzzling Park is one of four Search Party levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder — stages that task you with finding five hidden Wonder Tokens before you can collect the level’s Wonder Seed. Search Party: Puzzling Park is located in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will show you where to find all Wonder Token locations in Search Party: Puzzling Park in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks.

Search Party: Puzzling Park Wonder Token locations

You’ll have to find five hidden Wonder Tokens to reveal this level’s Wonder Seed.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Puzzling Park screenshot showing the first Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

There are a series of hidden blocks above the bridge right at the beginning of the level. Any character can hit them, so reveal them all to collect the first Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Puzzling Park screenshot showing the second Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Drop down on the right side of the level and work back to the left. There’s another hidden block about four block-widths from the left end that contains the second Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Puzzling Park screenshot showing the third Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Use the pipe dropping Super Mushrooms to warp to the background where you can collect the third Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Puzzling Park screenshot showing the fourth Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Drop down the narrow gap at the bottom right of the level to find the fourth Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Puzzling Park screenshot showing the fifth Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

On the right side, there are two platforms. Stand on the lower one against the rightmost wall. Jump up to reveal another hidden block with a vine inside. Climb it to find the final Wonder Token.

The Wonder Seed will appear when you collect all five Wonder Tokens.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, and Deep Magma Bog. Check back later for guides to the Petal Isles or Special World.

