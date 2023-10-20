Search Party: An Empty Park? Wonder Token locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

An Empty Park? is one of four Search Party levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder — stages that task you with finding five hidden Wonder Tokens before you can collect the level’s Wonder Seed. Search Party: An Empty Park? is located in W3 Shining Falls.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will show you where to find all Wonder Token locations in Search Party: An Empty Park? in W3 Shining Falls.

Search Party: An Empty Park? Wonder Token locations

As soon as you enter the “empty” arena, start jumping to reveal some hidden Question Mark Blocks and the first Wonder Token. (There are more blocks than we revealed when we took the image above.)

Keep climbing up those initial hidden blocks to reveal the second Wonder Token.

One of the blocks you find on your way to the second token will create a platform moving vertically. Hop on and jump to find another hidden block at the top of its circuit. That one will make a second, horizontal platform.

The next couple hidden blocks will reveal a rainstorm and the third Wonder Token.

Swim up to the top of the first rainstorm to find two more hidden blocks — another raincloud and the fourth Wonder Token.

About halfway up that rainstorm on the right, there’s another hidden block. That one creates one more storm to the left.

Just below the cloud on the left side of that storm, you’ll find one last hidden block and the fifth Wonder Token.

Collecting that one reveals the Wonder Seed.

