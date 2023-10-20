 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Search Party: An Empty Park? Wonder Token locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Complete the Search Party in W3 Shining Falls

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario standing at Search Party: An Empty Park? Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

An Empty Park? is one of four Search Party levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder — stages that task you with finding five hidden Wonder Tokens before you can collect the level’s Wonder Seed. Search Party: An Empty Park? is located in W3 Shining Falls.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will show you where to find all Wonder Token locations in Search Party: An Empty Park? in W3 Shining Falls.

Search Party: An Empty Park? Wonder Token locations

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: An Empty Park? screenshot showing the first Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

As soon as you enter the “empty” arena, start jumping to reveal some hidden Question Mark Blocks and the first Wonder Token. (There are more blocks than we revealed when we took the image above.)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: An Empty Park? screenshot showing the second Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Keep climbing up those initial hidden blocks to reveal the second Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: An Empty Park? screenshot showing route to the third Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

One of the blocks you find on your way to the second token will create a platform moving vertically. Hop on and jump to find another hidden block at the top of its circuit. That one will make a second, horizontal platform.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: An Empty Park? screenshot showing the third Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

The next couple hidden blocks will reveal a rainstorm and the third Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: An Empty Park? screenshot showing the fourth Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Swim up to the top of the first rainstorm to find two more hidden blocks — another raincloud and the fourth Wonder Token.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: An Empty Park? screenshot showing the route to the fifth Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

About halfway up that rainstorm on the right, there’s another hidden block. That one creates one more storm to the left.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: An Empty Park? screenshot showing the fifth Wonder Token location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Just below the cloud on the left side of that storm, you’ll find one last hidden block and the fifth Wonder Token.

Collecting that one reveals the Wonder Seed.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in the other worlds as well. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, Deep Magma Bog, the Petal Isles, and Special World.

