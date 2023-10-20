Search Party: Pipe Park Wonder Token locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Pipe Park is one of four Search Party levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder — stages that task you with finding five hidden Wonder Tokens before you can collect the level’s Wonder Seed. Search Party: Pipe Park is located in W4 Sunbaked Desert.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will show you where to find all Wonder Token locations in Search Party: Pipe Park in W4 Sunbaked Desert.

Search Party: Pipe Park Wonder Token locations

Climb to the top of the level and head to the left. Push the pipe as far as you can, and then use it to jump over the other pipes on the left. You’ll find the first Wonder Token on the other side.

At the entrance, go down the sixth pipe from the left.

When you exit, drop to the bottom and head to the left. There’s a pipe hidden behind the wall that will lead to the foreground where you can grab the second Wonder Token.

At the top of the level, head to the right side. Dash to the left and Wall Jump up to the platform at the top of the screen. You’ll find the third Wonder Token just above the screen.

Back on the bottom level, head all the way to the right. Drop through the very last pipe to find a new room. There are two hidden blocks on the right side (playing as Blue Toad will help you find them). Grab the cord and use the hidden block to climb far enough that the cord breaks and you can pick up the fourth Wonder Token.

On the top, go down the second to last pipe on the right side. When you exit, push the pipe to the right to find the fifth Wonder Token.

You’ll get the level’s Wonder Seed once you collect all five.

