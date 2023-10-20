Search Party: Item Park Wonder Token locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Item Park is one of four Search Party levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder — stages that task you with finding five hidden Wonder Tokens before you can collect the level’s Wonder Seed. Search Party: Item Park is located in W6 Deep Magma Bog.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will show you where to find all Wonder Token locations in Search Party: Item Park in W6 Deep Magma Bog.

Search Party: Item Park Wonder Token locations

Start as Drill Mario. Climb up the platforms on the right side of the level, and then work across to the left. On the left platform, there are two hidden blocks above the Question Mark Blocks. Jump on top and then jump up into the ceiling. Head to the right to grab the first Wonder Token.

Go grab an Elephant Fruit from the start of the level. You’ll walk over the second token, but won’t be able to reach it yet. Hit the Spike-Ball with your trunk and have it smash through the blocks around the second Wonder Token so you can grab it.

Climb up the platforms on the right side of the level. There is a hidden block on top of the Question Mark Blocks on the right platform — it’s in the same position as the blocks on the left side. The hidden block will grow a vine that leads up to the third Wonder Token.

Go grab a Bubble Flower from the start of the level. Climb up the platforms on the right side, and Bubble the three Cheeps in the wall to reveal the fourth Wonder Token.

Switch back to Drill Mario for the final one. Head to the moving platforms on the right side and jump up onto the second one. Duck down to enter the floor, and wait until the platform touches the wall on the right. Slide through the wall to find the fifth Wonder Token.

Head back out the same way and pick up the Wonder Seed.

