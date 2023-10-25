Badges are accessories you can equip in Super Mario Bros. Wonder to grant your party perks, like the ability to bounce off walls, survive falls — or turn all sound effects a cappella.

What follows is a rundown of all badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, plus details on how to get them. We’ve also included our recommendations for the best badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

How to get all badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

There are 24 badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, categorized across three different types:

Action Badges (red) allow you to perform certain special moves by pressing the right button.

allow you to perform certain special moves by pressing the right button. Boost Badges (blue) give you passive bonuses.

give you passive bonuses. Expert Badges (yellow) are a double-edged sword, applying powerful effects you’ll only be able to wield effectively if you have a solid grasp on the game.

You’ll get 23 badges through normal means, like completing challenge stages or purchasing from Poplin shops. But the final badge, Sound Off, isn’t available until you’ve done basically everything else in the game.

Here’s a list of all badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, what they do, and how to get them all.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder badges and locations list Badge name Type Effect How to get Badge name Type Effect How to get Parachute Cap Action Badge While in midair, press R or shake the controller to open your hat and float slowly downward. Complete "Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap 1" in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Wall-Climb Jump Action Badge Jump against the wall, and then press B to jump straight up once. Complete "Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump 1" in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Dolphin Kick Action Badge While underwater, press R or shake the controller to unleash a brief burst of speed. Complete "Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick 1" in the Petal Isles Floating High Jump Action Badge Jump higher than usual and momentarily float. Complete "Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump 1" in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks Crouching High Jump Action Badge Crouch and charge up power to jump higher than usual. Complete "Poof! Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump 1" in W3 Shining Falls Timed High Jump Action Badge Time consecutive jumps just right to jump higher than usual. You'll even jump high on sand. Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W4 Sunbaked Desert Fast Dash Action Badge Dash a little faster than usual. You'll walk a little faster too, even across sandy areas! Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W4 Sunbaked Desert Grappling Vine Action Badge While in midair, press R or shake the controller to launch a vine that can grab a wall. Complete "Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine 1" in W5 Fungi Mines Boosting Spin Jump Action Badge While in midair, press R or shake the controller to gain a little extra altitude. Complete "Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump 1" in the Petal Isles" Coin Reward Boost Badge Earn coins for defeating enemies. Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Auto Super Mushroom Boost Badge Start a course with a Super Mushroom power-up. Complete "Wiggler Race: Mountaineering!" in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Add ! Blocks Boost Badge Add ! Blocks to courses. The ! Blocks may act as extra platforms, contain items, or serve other purposes. Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks Safety Bounce Boost Badge Bounce back out of pits, lava, or poison swamps jump one time per fall. Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks Rhythm Jump Boost Badge Earn coins by jumping in timme with the beat. Complete "Ninji Jump Party" in W4 Sunbaked Desert Sensor Boost Badge Detect significant items nearby, such as Wonder Flowers or 10-flower coins. Repair a bridge in W5 Fungi Mines Coin Magnet Boost Badge Pull in nearby coins and flower coins. Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W6 Deep Magma Bog All Elephant Power Boost Badge Change into Elephant form when you collect any power-up. Purchase from a Poplin Shop after completing the main story All Fire Power Boost Badge Change into Fire form when you collect any power-up. Purchase from a Poplin Shop after completing the main story All Bubble Power Boost Badge Change into Bubble form when you collect any power-up. Purchase from a Poplin Shop after completing the main story All Drill Power Boost Badge Change into Drill form when you collect any power-up. Purchase from a Poplin Shop after completing the main story Jet Run Expert Badge Dash continuously at incredible speed. If you run off an edge, you'll also have a short window where you can jump in midair. Complete "Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run 1" in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Spring Feet Expert Badge Perpetually hop along. You can also jump higher than usual. Complete "Expert Badge Challenge: Spring Feet 1" in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks Invisibility Expert Badge Disappear from sight, making it impossible for enemies to spot you. Complete "Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility 1" in W4 Sunbaked Desert Sound Off? Expert Badge Hear strange voices… Complete "The Final-Final Test Badge Marathon" in the Special World

Best badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Choosing a badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is highly situational, and you’ll want to select different badges based on the level you’re playing. (The badge challenge levels will automatically equip the right badge for the occasion.) Still, four badges are more widely applicable than the rest: