Piranha Plants on Parade secret exit location in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Find the second flagpole in W1’s Piranha Plant musical level

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario standing at Piranha Plants on Parade in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Piranha Plants on Parade is a level in Super Mario Bros. Wonders W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau. It has the normal stuff — a Wonder Seed, flower coins, and a flagpole at the end — but the level also has a secret exit.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will walk you where to find the secret exit location in Piranha Plants on Parade, allowing you to find the secret exit.

Where to find Piranha Plants on Parade secret exit location

There are three Wonder Seeds in Piranha Plants on Parade. You’ll receive the first at the end of the level’s Wonder Flower musical number and the second for completing the level normally. You can find our walkthrough of them with the rest of W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Piranha Plants on Parade screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

For the third, you’ll have to replay the level. After the musical number, use the note blocks to jump up on the angled pipe on the right above the screen heading to the left. Go through the pipe at the far left, and then make your way all the way to the right in the foreground — you’ll pass the normal exit.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Piranha Plants on Parade screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Duck through the next pipe you come to — it’s a ways to the right — and complete the level again at the second flagpole for the third Wonder Seed.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, Deep Magma Bog, the Petal Isles, and Special World.

