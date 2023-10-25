Piranha Plants on Parade secret exit location in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Piranha Plants on Parade is a level in Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau. It has the normal stuff — a Wonder Seed, flower coins, and a flagpole at the end — but the level also has a secret exit.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will walk you where to find the secret exit location in Piranha Plants on Parade, allowing you to find the secret exit.

Where to find Piranha Plants on Parade secret exit location

There are three Wonder Seeds in Piranha Plants on Parade. You’ll receive the first at the end of the level’s Wonder Flower musical number and the second for completing the level normally. You can find our walkthrough of them with the rest of W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau.

For the third, you’ll have to replay the level. After the musical number, use the note blocks to jump up on the angled pipe on the right above the screen heading to the left. Go through the pipe at the far left, and then make your way all the way to the right in the foreground — you’ll pass the normal exit.

Duck through the next pipe you come to — it’s a ways to the right — and complete the level again at the second flagpole for the third Wonder Seed.

