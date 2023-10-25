 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bulrush Coming Through! secret exit location in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Find the second flagpole in W1’s first Bullrush level

By Jeffrey Parkin
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario at the Bullrush Coming Through! level in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Bulrush Coming Through! is a level in Super Mario Bros. Wonders W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau. It has the normal stuff — a Wonder Seed, flower coins, and a flagpole at the end — but the level also has a secret exit.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will walk you where to find the secret exit location in Bulrush Coming Through!, allowing you to find the secret exit.

Where to find Bulrush Coming Through! secret exit location

There are three Wonder Seeds in Bulrush Coming Through! You’ll receive the first for completing the level normally. You can find our walkthrough for it with the rest of W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau.

Finding the secret exit and the other two Wonder Seeds require you to trigger the Wonder Flower.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bulrush Coming Through! screenshot showing the Wonder Flower location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Just past the checkpoint, you’ll see a set of unbreakable blocks with something glowing behind. Continue to the right and lure the Bulrush you find back to the left. It’ll jump and destroy the blocks, exposing the Wonder Flower.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bulrush Coming Through! screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Ride the Bulrush stampede through the level — past the original flag. Stay on to the end and you’ll find the second Wonder Seed on top of some clouds.

You’ll get the third Wonder Seed for completing the level at the secret exit and the new, extra tall flagpole.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, Deep Magma Bog, the Petal Isles, and Special World.

