Filed under:

Bulrush Express secret exit location in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Find the second flagpole in W1’s second Bullrush level

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario standing at the entrance to Bulrush Express in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Bulrush Express is a level in Super Mario Bros. Wonders W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau. It has the normal stuff — a Wonder Seed, flower coins, and a flagpole at the end — but the level also has a secret exit. Finding it unlocks a path to a couple more levels and an entrance to the Special World.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will walk you where to find the secret exit location in Bulrush Express, allowing you to find the secret exit.

Where to find Bulrush Express secret exit location

Ride this level’s stampede of Bulrushes and survive to the end to collect the first Wonder Seed. You’ll get a second for hitting the flagpole at the normal exit. You can find our walkthrough of them with the rest of W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bulrush Express screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

The third seed requires you to be either Elephant Mario or Drill Mario at the end of the stampede ride. Smash through the rows of bricks to the right of the exit pipe to find a different pipe.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bulrush Express screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

This leads you to one last Bulrush. Ride it across the spikes to the secret exit and the third Wonder Seed.

This unlocks the path to Sproings in the Twilight Forest, Cosmic Hoppos, Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run 1, and the entrance to the Special World.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, Deep Magma Bog, the Petal Isles, and Special World.

