Bulrush Express secret exit location in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Bulrush Express is a level in Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau. It has the normal stuff — a Wonder Seed, flower coins, and a flagpole at the end — but the level also has a secret exit. Finding it unlocks a path to a couple more levels and an entrance to the Special World.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will walk you where to find the secret exit location in Bulrush Express, allowing you to find the secret exit.

Where to find Bulrush Express secret exit location

Ride this level’s stampede of Bulrushes and survive to the end to collect the first Wonder Seed. You’ll get a second for hitting the flagpole at the normal exit. You can find our walkthrough of them with the rest of W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau.

The third seed requires you to be either Elephant Mario or Drill Mario at the end of the stampede ride. Smash through the rows of bricks to the right of the exit pipe to find a different pipe.

This leads you to one last Bulrush. Ride it across the spikes to the secret exit and the third Wonder Seed.

This unlocks the path to Sproings in the Twilight Forest, Cosmic Hoppos, Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run 1, and the entrance to the Special World.

