Where the Rrrumbas Rule secret exit location in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Where the Rrrumbas Rule is a level in Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s W6 Deep Magma Bog. It has the normal stuff — a Wonder Seed, flower coins, and a flagpole at the end — but the level also has a secret exit. Finding it unlocks a path to a hidden level.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide will walk you where to find the secret exit location in Where the Rrrumbas Rule, allowing you to find the secret exit.

Where to find Bullrush Coming Through! secret exit location

You’ll find the first two Wonder Seeds and the main exit by completing the level’s Wonder Flower sequence and hitting the flagpole like normal. You can find our walkthrough of them with the rest of W6 Deep Magma Bog.

For the secret exit, start the level again.

The path to the secret exit and third Wonder Seed is early in the level. You need to be in Drill form when you reach the tall pillar just before the checkpoint. Jump against the pillar to knock it over and Wall Jump up into the ceiling. Continue through the narrow gap to the upper right.

Continue along and complete the level at the secret flagpole to receive a Wonder Seed and find the secret exit. This opens a path to Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump 2.

