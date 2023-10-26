 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All secret exits in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Find every secret exit and hidden level

By Jeffrey Parkin
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario on an extra tall flagpole that leads to a secret exit. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Secret exits in Super Mario Bros. Wonder appear in a number of the levels— specifically, seven of them. Every level has a flagpole at the end (that the game insists is called a “Goal Pole”), but these seven have a second, secret flagpole and exit. Finding the secret exit will earn you an extra Wonder Seed and often opens a path to new levels or an entrance to the Special World.

Our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guides will show you how to find all secret exits in the game.

W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau secret exits

Three levels in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau have secret exits.

Bulrush Coming Through!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bulrush Coming Through! screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

The secret exit in Bulrush Coming Through! doesn’t open up any new paths, but it does get you an extra Wonder Seed.

Bulrush Express

Finding the secret exit in Bulrush Express unlocks a path to a couple more levels — Sproings in the Twilight Forest, Cosmic Hoppos, Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run 1 — and an entrance to the Special World.

Piranha Plants on Parade

The secret exit in Piranha Plants on Parade doesn’t open up any new paths, but it does get you an extra Wonder Seed.

W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks secret exits

Only one level in W2 Fluff-Puff Peaks has a secret exit.

Outmaway Valley

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Outmaway Valley screenshot showing the location of a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendoo

The secret exit in Outmaway Valley doesn’t open up any new paths, but it does get you an extra Wonder Seed.

W3 Shining Falls secret exits

None of the levels in W3 Shining Falls have secret exits.

W4 Sunbaked Desert secret exits

Only one level in W4 Sunbaked Desert has a secret exit.

Secrets of Shova Mansion

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Secrets of Shova Mansion screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

The secret exit in Secrets of Shova Mansion opens a path to Flight of the Bloomps, Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility 1, and this world’s entrance to the Special World.

W5 Fungi Mines secret exits

None of the levels in W5 Fungi Mines have secret exits.

W6 Deep Magma Bog secret exits

Two levels in W6 Deep Magma Bog have secret exits.

Hot-Hot Hot!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hot-Hot Hot! screenshot showing the route to a Wonder Seed. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Finding the secret exit to Hot-Hot Hot! gets you an extra Wonder Seed and unlocks a path to a hidden level, Break Time! Hot-Hot Rocks — which has another Wonder Seed for you to grab.

Where the Rrrumbas Rule

The secret exit in Where the Rrrumbas Rule opens a path to Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump 2.

Petal Isles secret exits

None of the levels in the Petal Isles have secret exits.

Special World secret exits

None of the levels in the Special World have secret exits.

We’ve got guides to help you find every Wonder Seed in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You can jump to Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Sunbaked Desert, Fungi Mines, Deep Magma Bog, the Petal Isles, and Special World.

